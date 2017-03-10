Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Franklin Regional upsets WPIAL champion Moon in PIAA tournament
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, March 10, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
The Franklin Regional bench after Tyler Watson's 3-point shot gives them a 44-42 fourth quarter lead over Moon during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Moon forward Jarrod Simmons (22) makes a move toward the basket and scores in the second period against Franklin Regional during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr (32) watches his shot bounce around the rim and fall in for a score with 3.5 seconds left in the game to give the Panthers a 52-51 lead over Moon during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Nick Castelveter (left) scores on a shot over Franklin Regional's David Baker in the second period during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Adam Grajewski (2) leads the team into the locker room following their 52-51 upset win over Moon in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr (32) scores to give the Panthers a 50-49 lead late in the fourth quarter against Moon during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold (30) scores his team's first points of the game over Moon's Jarrod Simmons (22) during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr (32) and David Baker (11) celebrate their 52-51 upset win over Moon in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck (33) scores over Moon's Andrew Buckley (21) in the first period during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Tyler Giles (10) attempts a 3-point shot over Moon's Jioni Smith (3) early in the fourth quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Jarrod Simmons (22) grabs a defensive rebound in front of Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck (33) in the first period during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional celebrates their 52-51 upset win over Moon in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional forward Simon Behr (32) puts up a shot over Moon's Jarrod Simmons (22) off an offensive rebound during the first period in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional guard Tyler Watson (5) hits a 3-point shot to give the Panthers a 44-42 lead over Moon in the fourth quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Tyler Watson (5) attempts to steal a pass from Moon's Nick Castelveter (left) in the fourth quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr (32) takes a jump shot and scores in the first period against Moon during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Moon guard Jioni Smith (3) looks fro room around Franklin Regional's Adam Grajewski (2) in the second period during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional forward David Baker (11) and the rest of the starters are introduced prior to their game with Moon in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr (32) scores over Moon's Jarrod Simmons (22) to give the Panthers a 48-47 lead late in the fourth quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Franklin Regional won 52-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck (33) makes a diving attempt to save a ball from going out-of-bounds in the second period against Moon during the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. Moon leads 23-20 at halftime.

Franklin Regional senior forward Simon Behr set a pick and rolled to the perimeter. He caught a pass from Nate Leopold, took two dribbles, planted and spun right.

When his baby hook in the paint bounced around the rim and fell with 2.5 seconds left — and the rest of the time ran off the clock — Franklin Regional finally solved Moon, making its third meeting against the WPIAL champion the charm in a 52-51 upset Friday night in a PIAA Class 5A first-round game at Plum.

Behr said he thought about pulling up for a 3-pointer but went with his gut.

"Nobody wanted to see me try a 3," said Behr, who scored a game-high 18 points, 16 in the second half. "That wouldn't have been pretty. I only shot two 3s all year. I might have air-balled it."

But this play was pretty, and it surprised Moon, which opened the game on a 10-4 run and led 23-20 at halftime before Franklin Regional switched to a zone defense and went shot-for-shot with the Tigers.

The win was the Panthers' first in the state playoffs since 1997. Franklin Regional (14-11) had not been to the state playoffs since 2008.

The Panthers advance to play Meadville (23-1) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Moon (20-6) beat Franklin Regional, 75-61, in the WPIAL quarterfinals, and also 76-37 in a midseason nonsection game.

The Panthers showed no fear against 6-foot-8 center Jarrod Simmons, who finished with 17 points but faced contested shots and had trouble getting position on Behr and the Panthers' Hunter Stonecheck, who scored 14.

Franklin Regional gave its fans, which didn't have to drive far, a treat in the opening-round stunner.

"We knew we had the potential, we just had to go out and show it," Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley said. "I thought we forced them to make shots, and defensively our guys battled inside."

Franklin Regional trailed by 10 in the second quarter but clawed back to tie it late in the third before taking its first lead, at 36-35, on a shooter's-bounce jumper by Aidan Sadoski. Nate Leopold's up-and-under layup against a much taller Simmons went down to give the Panthers a 38-36 lead after three.

The lead never got above two in the fourth. Jioni Smith and Simmons each made three-point plays and Simmons put back a miss to give Moon a 49-48 lead with 1:37 left.

Behr, who scored the Panthers' last six points, made it 51-50 on a short jumper and Moon nearly came up with two steals. Franklin Regional called timeout with 11.6 left to set up the go-ahead play, initially meant for Stonecheck.

"We had fresh legs," Behr said. "We've only played three games in a month."

Behr's turnaround score capped a back-and-forth final quarter that saw 12 lead changes.

"Simon made a great head-fake and hit that baby hook," Midgley said. "We work on those post moves all the time."

Moon had one last shot — from over half court — but it came up short.

"We felt like this was one of those games where the last team that had the ball was going to win," Midgley said.

Nick Castelveter, who hurt the Panthers in the teams' last meeting, finished with 13 points for Moon.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.

