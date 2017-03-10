Franklin Regional upsets WPIAL champion Moon in PIAA tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional senior forward Simon Behr set a pick and rolled to the perimeter. He caught a pass from Nate Leopold, took two dribbles, planted and spun right.

When his baby hook in the paint bounced around the rim and fell with 2.5 seconds left — and the rest of the time ran off the clock — Franklin Regional finally solved Moon, making its third meeting against the WPIAL champion the charm in a 52-51 upset Friday night in a PIAA Class 5A first-round game at Plum.

Behr said he thought about pulling up for a 3-pointer but went with his gut.

"Nobody wanted to see me try a 3," said Behr, who scored a game-high 18 points, 16 in the second half. "That wouldn't have been pretty. I only shot two 3s all year. I might have air-balled it."

Franklin Regional's @behr_simon talks about his game-winner and the 52-51 upset of Moon. pic.twitter.com/I0DMUb5cCF — Bill Beckner (@BillBeckner) March 11, 2017

But this play was pretty, and it surprised Moon, which opened the game on a 10-4 run and led 23-20 at halftime before Franklin Regional switched to a zone defense and went shot-for-shot with the Tigers.

The win was the Panthers' first in the state playoffs since 1997. Franklin Regional (14-11) had not been to the state playoffs since 2008.

The Panthers advance to play Meadville (23-1) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Moon (20-6) beat Franklin Regional, 75-61, in the WPIAL quarterfinals, and also 76-37 in a midseason nonsection game.

The Panthers showed no fear against 6-foot-8 center Jarrod Simmons, who finished with 17 points but faced contested shots and had trouble getting position on Behr and the Panthers' Hunter Stonecheck, who scored 14.

Franklin Regional gave its fans, which didn't have to drive far, a treat in the opening-round stunner.

"We knew we had the potential, we just had to go out and show it," Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley said. "I thought we forced them to make shots, and defensively our guys battled inside."

Franklin Regional trailed by 10 in the second quarter but clawed back to tie it late in the third before taking its first lead, at 36-35, on a shooter's-bounce jumper by Aidan Sadoski. Nate Leopold's up-and-under layup against a much taller Simmons went down to give the Panthers a 38-36 lead after three.

The lead never got above two in the fourth. Jioni Smith and Simmons each made three-point plays and Simmons put back a miss to give Moon a 49-48 lead with 1:37 left.

Behr, who scored the Panthers' last six points, made it 51-50 on a short jumper and Moon nearly came up with two steals. Franklin Regional called timeout with 11.6 left to set up the go-ahead play, initially meant for Stonecheck.

"We had fresh legs," Behr said. "We've only played three games in a month."

Behr's turnaround score capped a back-and-forth final quarter that saw 12 lead changes.

"Simon made a great head-fake and hit that baby hook," Midgley said. "We work on those post moves all the time."

Moon had one last shot — from over half court — but it came up short.

"We felt like this was one of those games where the last team that had the ball was going to win," Midgley said.

Nick Castelveter, who hurt the Panthers in the teams' last meeting, finished with 13 points for Moon.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.