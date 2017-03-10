Greensburg Central Catholic shakes off rust, turns up pressure in first-round win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JOHNSTOWN — Greensburg Central Catholic had not played a girls' basketball game since Feb. 27. It showed for a time.

The Centurions took almost half of the first quarter to shake off the cobwebs before they routed McConnellsburg, 43-24, in a PIAA Class AA first-round playoff game Friday at Pitt-Johnstown's Sports Center.

Greensburg Central Catholic (19-6) plays Camp Hill, a 54-53 winner against Blairsville, in a second-round playoff game Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Haley Moore scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Centurions. Maddy Coddington added 10 points for the fourth seed from the WPIAL.

Greensburg Central Catholic, playing for the first time in 11 days, missed its first eight shots as it fell behind, 5-0, in the first 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Moore stopped the drought with a pair of baskets that cut the Spartans' lead to 5-4.

“We had a lot of missed layups. We had a lot of opportunities. It was cold shooting early,” Greensburg Catholic coach Joe Eisaman said.

Moore agreed the layoff affected her team early.

“We had a slow start in the last game, too. But we're trying to get away from that because, obviously, you can not start playing until the second half, which is why we lost in the semifinal round of the WPIALs,” she said.

“You can't replicate that in practice—game speed, shooting conditions,” Eisaman said.

Coddington's three-point play lifted Greensburg Central (19-5) to its first lead, 9-8, with 1:18 to play in the first quarter. That lead stood entering the second period. Bronwyne Mellott scored all eight points in the opening quarter for McConnellsburg (17-8). The Spartans encountered a scoring drought of their own, one that lasted 3:49, before McKenzie Gelvin's basket cut the GCC lead to 12-10. The Centurions then staged an 8-3 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Anna Eisaman and Coddington, to close out the half.

McConnellsburg struggled against GCC's pressure defense as it committed 13 turnovers, and managed to hit only 4 of 15 from the field in the first half.

Eisaman was confident his team had this game by halftime.

“I told them at halftime there's no way that you're going to shoot that badly in the first half,” he said.

McConnellsburg coach Brent Seville said his team faced a team whose style contrasts what his team normally sees in District 5.

“In District 5, there are very few teams that play with that aggressive style of defense. And it's something we're not accustomed to,” Seville said.

“We've played that style all year,” Eisaman said. “We felt we could pressure them as long as we rotated right behind (Mellott).”

Moore concurred that pressure defense contributed to Greensburg Catholic's success.

“We normally run a gap (man to man) defense with lots of help,” she said. “But we're trying to have a lot of pressure without letting your man get by you.”

“They have tremendous speed. We knew that coming in,” Seville said. “We had a six-man rotation, which is pretty much what we had been running all season long. They have an eight-man rotation. And the speed that they have just wore us down.”

Greensburg Central Catholic forced 24 turnovers, and turned many of them into transition baskets.

“Our transition game is very good because our five starters have been playing together since our freshman year,” Moore said. “So it's just a lot of trust. We don't even have to communicate to know where the other is going.”

“A lot of those turnovers they ended up scoring off of,” Seville said. “They got off quick on the fast break, and they hustle. My goodness, I've never seen a girls' basketball team that we've ever played against that puts out that much hustle.”

Caroline Perz's basket pushed the Lady Centurions to a 37-19 lead at the 6:14 mark of the final quarter. Greensburg Central Catholic finished the game on a 6-0 run and held McConnellsburg without a field goal in the final period.

“If we could have finished the second half like the way we played the first half, I think it would have been more of a competitive game. But we just ran out of steam. That's just as simple as that,” Seville said.

Mellott led the Lady Spartans (15-8) with 16 points.

Rick Weaver is a freelance writer.