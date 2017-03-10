Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

WPIAL champion North Allegheny girls ease past Hempfield in state playoff opener

George Guido | Friday, March 10, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale (center) is pressured by Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (left) and Michelle Burns in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) has her shot deflected out of bounds by North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise (34) in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) scores on a 3-point shot over North Allegheny's Madelyn Fischer (55) early in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) attempts a jump shot early in the second quarter against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Golden (5) grabs a defensive rebound in front of North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale (14) during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield head coach Aaron Epps talks to his team between periods in the first half against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Madelyn Fischer (55) takes a shot and is fouled by Hempfield's Kayla Barrientos-Collins (4) late in the first quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny celebrates their 50-34 win over Hempfield in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield head coach Aaron Epps hugs Allison Podkul as she comes out of the final game of the season against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. North Allegheny won 50-34.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield head coach Aaron Epps hugs seniors Michelle Burns (not visible) and Ali Belgiovane (right) after they played their final game as Lady Spartans against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. North Allegheny won 50-34.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Courtney Roman (13) scores just before time expires in the first half against Hempfield during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield head coach Aaron Epps stares at an official following a foul call in the second quarter against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kayla Barrientos-Collins (4) grabs a rebound in front of North Allegheny's Courtney Roman (left) and Madelyn Fischer (55) in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) scores on a 3-point shot over North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise (34) in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale (left) passes to teammate Madelyn Fischer (right) around Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Piper Morningstar (left) looks for room around Hempfield's Kayla Barrientos-Collins (4) in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale (14) puts up a shot in front of Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (1) on the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Courtney Roman (13) scores on a 3-point shot late in the first half against Hempfield during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Courtney Roman (13) is fouled by Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (1) in the second quarter during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Daniela Kendra (42) scores the Spartans' final basket of the game against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School. North Allegheny won 50-34.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) is congratulated by Sarah Golden (5) after scoring in the first quarter against North Allegheny during the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Plum High School.

Hempfield was more competitive against North Allegheny in Friday's PIAA opener than the Spartans were in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

But the result was still the same.

The WPIAL champion Tigers built an early cushion and prevailed, 50-34, against the Spartans in the Class 6A opener at Plum.

Sophomore Rachel Martindale led a balanced attack with 12 points and five rebounds. Piper Morningstar and Courtney Roman scored 10 each.

North Allegheny (25-1) will face Mt. Lebanon in the second round Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Hempfield, in the state playoffs for the first time in three years when it dropped a quarterfinal decision to the Tigers, finished the season at 14-10.

North Allegheny beat the Spartans, 40-16, on Feb. 24.

On Friday, the Tigers broke open the game in the second quarter and led 29-11 at the half. North Allegheny controlled the boards, allowing only two Hempfield offensive rebounds in the first half.

“We're very blessed,” NA coach Spencer Stefko said. “That was one of our keys coming into the game. They're so scrappy. We wanted to make sure they didn't get any second shots.”

Hempfield had nine 3-pointers during the game and only two 2-pointers.

“My kids played hard tonight,” Spartans coach Aaron Epps said. “It was different tonight, even though we only had 11 points at the halftime. We had good shots. The last game, we didn't have good shots.”

Hempfield made some headway in the third quarter as senior Michelle Burns, held to a lone basket 14 seconds into the game, hit four 3-pointers as the Spartans cut the gap from 20 points to 15 going into the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Sarah Liberatore with 5:38 to go cut the NA lead to 38-29, but the Tigers went on a 12-5 run to end the game.

“What I loved is when we got down by 20, and we never gave up, cutting it to nine,” Epps said. “But in the end, bottom line, NA's better, they're the better team.”

North Allegheny outrebounded the Spartans, 25-14.

“We're very blessed with good players,” Stefko said. “There's a lot of trust among those kids. If the game presents it, that we lean on somebody, that's fine. But the way we pass the ball, that lends itself to different kids being able to make shots.”

Burns closed out her Spartans career with 17 points. Junior Allison Podkul had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.

“The way we played anyone else by NA tonight, we probably would have had a great chance to win,” Epps said. “Michelle epitomizes everything we want our program to be.”

With 21 seconds to go, Hempfield special needs student Dani Kendra scored a basket and received a standing ovation from fans of both schools.

