WPIAL champion North Allegheny girls ease past Hempfield in state playoff opener

Hempfield was more competitive against North Allegheny in Friday's PIAA opener than the Spartans were in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

But the result was still the same.

The WPIAL champion Tigers built an early cushion and prevailed, 50-34, against the Spartans in the Class 6A opener at Plum.

Sophomore Rachel Martindale led a balanced attack with 12 points and five rebounds. Piper Morningstar and Courtney Roman scored 10 each.

North Allegheny (25-1) will face Mt. Lebanon in the second round Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Hempfield, in the state playoffs for the first time in three years when it dropped a quarterfinal decision to the Tigers, finished the season at 14-10.

North Allegheny beat the Spartans, 40-16, on Feb. 24.

On Friday, the Tigers broke open the game in the second quarter and led 29-11 at the half. North Allegheny controlled the boards, allowing only two Hempfield offensive rebounds in the first half.

“We're very blessed,” NA coach Spencer Stefko said. “That was one of our keys coming into the game. They're so scrappy. We wanted to make sure they didn't get any second shots.”

Hempfield had nine 3-pointers during the game and only two 2-pointers.

“My kids played hard tonight,” Spartans coach Aaron Epps said. “It was different tonight, even though we only had 11 points at the halftime. We had good shots. The last game, we didn't have good shots.”

Hempfield made some headway in the third quarter as senior Michelle Burns, held to a lone basket 14 seconds into the game, hit four 3-pointers as the Spartans cut the gap from 20 points to 15 going into the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Sarah Liberatore with 5:38 to go cut the NA lead to 38-29, but the Tigers went on a 12-5 run to end the game.

“What I loved is when we got down by 20, and we never gave up, cutting it to nine,” Epps said. “But in the end, bottom line, NA's better, they're the better team.”

North Allegheny outrebounded the Spartans, 25-14.

“We're very blessed with good players,” Stefko said. “There's a lot of trust among those kids. If the game presents it, that we lean on somebody, that's fine. But the way we pass the ball, that lends itself to different kids being able to make shots.”

Burns closed out her Spartans career with 17 points. Junior Allison Podkul had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.

“The way we played anyone else by NA tonight, we probably would have had a great chance to win,” Epps said. “Michelle epitomizes everything we want our program to be.”

With 21 seconds to go, Hempfield special needs student Dani Kendra scored a basket and received a standing ovation from fans of both schools.