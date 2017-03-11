Latrobe falls to Pine-Richland on last-second tip-in in PIAA playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not again.

That's what Latrobe boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel said went through his mind as he walked off the court Saturday night, his team edged again by Pine-Richland in the final seconds of a playoff game.

Just like last year's WPIAL semifinals, Pine-Richland 6-foot-6 center Andrew Kristofic tipped in a missed shot by teammate Andrew Petcash — this time with 2.5 seconds remaining — to lift the WPIAL champion Rams to an electrifying 83-82 victory over Latrobe in a PIAA Class 6A first-round game at Baldwin.

It was the WPIAL finals showdown that never happened, and it did not disappoint.

Five players scored 20 or more points in a game with breakneck pace and a back-and-forth finish.

Latrobe, ousted in the WPIAL quarterfinals and looking to rebound with its first state playoff win since 1990, rallied from 20 points down late in the third quarter but could not finish and ended its season at 19-5.

“This is extremely painful,” Wetzel said. “It came down to one play. It's one thing to fight back, but it's another to fight back and take the lead and come within one possession of advancing in the tournament. This is a game a lot of people wanted to see. If you're a fan, it was pretty enjoyable.”

Senior guard Austin Butler scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to help bring the Wildcats back. Sophomore Reed Fenton had one of his best games with 24 points, and senior Jake Biss scored 20 for Latrobe, which lost to Pine-Richland, 77-75, in double-overtime in last year's WPIAL semis on a Kristofic tip-in with 14 seconds left.

“We've played them three times the last couple years, and the difference was three points,” Wetzel said. “I thought the second half favored our tempo. We were strong with the ball to the rim. I'm not sure how (Kristofic) got that rebound, but it shows how important the basic fundamentals can be.”

Pine-Richland (25-1) put together another win the way it knows how: with balanced scoring and high-percentage shots. Senior guard Evan Luellan scored 22 points, 11 in the third, to lead four players in double figures. Kristofic added 21 and Petcash and junior Notre Dame football recruit Phil Jurkovec had 17 apiece.

Butler, Biss and Fenton combined for six points in the second half of an upset loss to No. 7 seed Butler in the WPIAL quarters. Latrobe was seeded No. 2. In this game, the Wildcats' “Big 3” combined for 46 after halftime and all 28 of Latrobe's points in the fourth. Fenton hit five 3-pointers.

Austin Butler was virtually unstoppable late as he slashed to the rim and resisted contact. The Holy Cross recruit had 11 in the fourth. His steal and assist to Biss, who completed an and-1 play with 54.6 seconds to play, tied it 80-80.

“Austin and Jake have made big investments in our program,” Wetzel said. “The pain they feel tonight has been earned.”

Latrobe looked reenergized late in the third after falling behind by 20 during Pine-Richland's lights-out quarter.

Dictating the tempo, the Wildcats made the Rams run the floor and scored 28 fourth-quarter points to match Pine-Richland's third-quarter total.

“We expected that kind of tempo, but we don't play that fast,” Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann said. “Andrew got nice position to make another big play for us. I didn't think we'd blow a 20-point lead, but we'll take it.”

Pine-Richland shot 12 for 13 from the field in the third quarter to build a 66-54 advantage. It led 64-44 after a 9-0 run.

But Latrobe staged a 15-2 run to tighten the gap early in the fourth and rallied from a pair of eight-point deficits before finally taking the lead again with 12.3 seconds left on a Butler layup.

“We knew Latrobe could shoot themselves in or out of this game,” Ackermann said. “We just had to keep playing and try to get stops.”

Greg Shulkosky made 1 of 2 free throws for Pine-Richland with 22.5 seconds left to make it 81-80.

Petcash put up a shot in the waning seconds, but Kristofic was there for the putback. Butler threw up a halfcourt shot as time expired.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.