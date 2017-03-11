Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Slow start dooms Jeannette boys in opening round of PIAA playoffs

Sean Wechtenhiser | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

JOHNSTOWN — The size and speed of Bishop McCort were issues for Jeannette in the first round of the PIAA Class AA boys playoffs.

The Jayhawks had trouble with the Crushers press in the first half and found themselves in an early hole. Jeannette turnovers turned into Bishop McCort layups, and when the Jayhawks did get into a half-court offense, they struggled rebounding.

It added up to a 65-51 loss for Jeannette on Saturday at Richland High School.

“I don't know if it (press) hurt us. I just think our effort, early, we were dull,” said Jeannette head coach Adrian Batts. “We didn't seem like we were ready to play. We've been off for how many days? But that's not an excuse. I just thought that we got caught up in watching the game instead of playing it.”

Whether it was the Crushers' press and size, or a lack of early effort by Jeannette, Bishop McCort built a 26-11 lead midway through the second quarter on a series of layups.

The Jayhawks (12-13) spent the rest of the afternoon trying to rally. Rylan Bumoskey netted eight points in a 3-minute span to spark a late first half Jayhawks' run to get within 37-28 at halftime.

Jeannette looked like a different team in the third quarter.

Bumoskey and Mike Pompei ignited an 11-2 run that cut the Bishop McCort lead to 44-40. Tre' Cunningham had a chance to trim the lead to a point on an open 3-pointer from the corner, but the shot came up short, and Crushers guard Logan Kasper made two quick baskets that pushed Bishop McCort's lead to 48-40 going into the fourth quarter.

“That took the momentum away,” said Batts. “If that shot goes, we could do some different things defensively.”

The Crushers (22-4) carried that momentum into the final quarter. Pompei hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Jayhawks in the game, but Kasper also made two 3s and had eight points in the final quarter.

“Kasper has done that all year for us,” said Bishop McCort head coach Jerry Murphy. “He has made some big 3s. He's one of those kids that you love to hate him. He'll miss three in a row, and I'll think, ‘My God,' and then he'll smack a three from 40 feet.”

Kasper led all scorers with 19 points. Andre Nash had 18 and Ben Vitovich scored 10 for the Crushers.

Jeannette was led by Pompei, who netted 17 points. Bumoskey finished with 12 points.

The loss brings an end to the careers of five seniors — Pompei, Mark Wormack, Brendt Billeck, Tremayne Briston and Eric Hall.

“We didn't reach some of the goals we had, like reaching the championship in our district,” said Batts. “We did make the state playoffs. Our record doesn't indicate our season. We played a lot of teams that were higher classification, just to get us prepared for games like this. I'm happy that we had a good section run. I'm happy for our seniors. They have a bright future ahead of them. We have a lot of guys coming back for next year.”

Sean Wechtenhiser is a freelance writer.

