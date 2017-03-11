Greensburg Central Catholic boys recover from slow start to advance in PIAA 1st round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SHARON — Greensburg Central Catholic could have blamed its almost two-week layoff or maybe the two-hour bus ride for Saturday's slow start.

But whatever the reason, it was moot by the third quarter.

Ahead by only two points at half, senior Ben Hertzog scored 17 second-half points and fueled a third-quarter push to defeat West Middlesex, 66-53, in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup at Sharon.

The Centurions dominated the third quarter with a 16-4 run.

“We always start out slow, we have all year,” said Hertzog, who finished with 24 points. “That's one thing we do too often, honestly. If we play better teams, we can't be coming out like that.”

That situation could come Wednesday.

Greensburg Central Catholic (24-1) faces undefeated District 9 champion Coudersport (25-0) in a second-round matchup. A site and time was not yet announced.

West Middlesex (11-16) was the runner-up from District 10.

“I told them, we need four third quarters,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “We need to play all three quarters like we did in the third.”

Greensburg Central Catholic held a slim 28-26 lead at halftime Saturday before using turnovers and transition to outscore West Middlesex, 23-12, in the third quarter. Hertzog and sophomore Asa Klimchock combined for 17 points in first eight minutes of the second half.

The Centurions entered the fourth ahead 51-38, and the lead never fell below double digits.

“We're not a team that can play from behind,” West Middlesex coach Chad Mild said. “We don't have that type of firepower. They hit a couple of big shots to start that third quarter, and we were worn down a bit, too.”

Klimchock sparked the third-quarter run with a 3-pointer less than a minute after half. Hertzog followed with a dunk and a 3-pointer, before seniors Dom Eisaman and Neal McDermott added layups to lead 42-32 at the 3-minute mark of the third.

When Klimchock made another 3, the Centurions led 47-34.

“That got them going big time,” Mild said. “We missed some shots and had some stupid turnovers.”

McDermott finished with 14 points and Klimchock had 10. Chase Staunch, Casey Mild and Zach Long scored 10 points apiece for West Middlesex, which had led 13-12 after the first quarter.

Greensburg Central Catholic's early shots weren't falling, maybe a sign that the team's long layoff had an effect. The Centurions, who made just three of their first 10 from the field, were idle since a Feb. 28 loss to OLSH in the WPIAL semifinals.

“Asking a bunch of high school kids to drive two hours in a bus is asking a lot of them,” Bisignani said, “and you haven't played in almost two weeks.”

“You come out and you're a little bit slow and tired from the bus ride,” Hertzog said. “But once you get going, you start to loosen up a little bit.”

GCC senior Alvin Ross scored the 1,000th point of his career in the victory.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.