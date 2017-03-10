Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland County players to compete in Roundball Classic
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, March 10, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Anthony DelleFemine (22) drives to the basket for a layup against Greensburg Central Catholic in the second quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Austin Butler drives to the basket to score during the first half against Fox Chapel Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Fox Chapel.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Jake Biss (0) puts up a three point shot against Butler in the fourth quarter during the in WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals on Saturday at Penn Hills.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) congratulates Dominick Eisaman (15) as GCC has a two-score lead with 2.2 seconds left to play against Shady Side Academy on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 57-50 to end the regular season with a 22-0 record.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) drives to the basket on Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) drives past Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi during the game at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Harrison City.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Olivia Porter dribbles past Mt.Pleasant's Gabby Keefer during their girl's basketball game at Southmoreland High School on Thursday Feb. 9, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) drives into the lane and scores around Brentwood's Hannah Livingston (left) during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.

Updated 6 minutes ago

It has become a tradition that puts a final stamp on high school basketball season in Western Pennsylvania.

The Roundball Classic brings together the area's best players — one last time, for all to see — before the all-stars begin college careers or stop playing the game altogether.

This year's showcase is set to return April 28-29 to Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

While it was slightly more challenging choosing the top players from six classifications instead of the long-standing four, organizer Allen Deep will try to put on another good show.

The Roundball began in 2003 with one boys game and one girls game, but has grown in size and popularity.

Deep has assembled 12 teams to play six games over two days.

“It was hard for us (in the beginning) to compete and get any players because there were a lot of all-star games at the time and we were the ‘little guys,' ” Deep said.

But now the Roundball is the premier local all-star event. It's the “big guy” now.

“We treat our players like they are McDonald's All-Americans,” Deep said. “For most of these kids, this is their last game in high school, so it is emotional for the players and parents.”

Once again, Westmoreland County will be well-represented in the six-game event.

Four Greensburg Central Catholic boys were chosen to play in the all-senior showcase: Neal McDermott, Ben Hertzog, Jack Liberatore and Dom Eisaman; along with Latrobe's Austin Butler and Jake Biss; Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine; Jeannette's Mike Pompei; Tommy Pisula of Southmoreland; Justice Rice and Jaden Altomore of Monessen; John McClaren of Yough; and Max Garda of Burrell.

Local girls selected include Brittany Stawovy of Greensburg Central Catholic, Olivia Sirnic of Jeannette, Michelle Burns of Hempfield, Abi Gabauer of Norwin, Olivia Porter of Southmoreland and Eliza Oswalt of Burrell.

The event schedule is as follows:

• April 26: Team practices at Geneva.

• April 27: Player recognition dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Cranberry.

• April 28: Two boys preliminary games at 7 and 9 p.m.

• April 29: Four main games — Girls at 2 and 4 p.m., boys at 6 and 8.

The Friday night games (April 28) include a mix-and-match “East vs. West” game followed by Class A, District 10 and City League vs. Class 2A.

In the 2 p.m. girls game Saturday (April 29), a team of District 6 and 10 players will face a team of girls from WPIAL Class A, 2A, 3A and the City League. Laura Montecalvo of Chartiers-Houston will coach the latter group. The 4 p.m. girls game features a Class 5A/4A team against one consisting of 6A players. Coaches are Dan Slain of Chartiers Valley (5A/4A) and Spencer Stefko of North Allegheny (6A).

The two boys' games Saturday (April 29) have the 3A all-stars against 4A at 6 p.m., followed by the finale: a Class 5A/Prep team vs. Class 6A at 8.

While some coaching spots have yet to be filled, some boys coaches are: Rick Mancino of Kennedy Catholic (Class A, District 10 and City League) and Sewickley Academy's Win Palmer (Class 2A), Dave Long of Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (3A), Ralph Blundo of New Castle (4A), Moon's Adam Kaufman (5A) and Pine-Richland's Jeff Ackermann (6A).

Once again, there will be 3-point contests during halftime of the games.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

