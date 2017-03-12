Gateway girls look forward to bright future

Going into the 2016-17 girls basketball season, the skill level of the Gateway girls basketball team was never in question; instead the inexperience and maturity of a younger team reared its head at times the Gators could least afford it.

“Experience is the best teacher,” Gateway coach Curtis Williams said. “The season came to an end, and now we're trying to flip the page and give the girls a few weeks off. We've had some success this year and have something to build upon. We're excited for next year.”

Things began to click for the Gators as the season moved forward. Williams attributes his team's late-season success to their understanding of how to play defense. Gateway (17-7, 6-4) finished third behind Section 1 rival Oakland Catholic (34.3) and Trinity (35.7) in points allowed, giving up just 35.8 per game.

“Gateway has a tradition of being a fairly defensive team but unable to score,” Williams said. “We learned how to play up tempo but also how to defend, as well.”

The Gators finished 2016 with a 6-2 record and riding a three-game win streak into the new year. Most alarming for Williams was the two losses and how those winnable games slipped away. The losses to Penn-Trafford (38-37) and Baldwin (50-49) revealed something Williams believed prevented the Gators from reaching their full potential this season — selfishness.

“We faced selfishness, jealousy and bickering all year,” Williams said. “It plagued us throughout the year, and we could never get past that. It just popped up whenever.

“When we were blowing people out, we were fine because everyone scored. It kept going throughout the year, and it was a nuisance. That was probably or biggest adversary all year, and (that) kept us from winning a championship. We had our moments when we played well and together.”

Gateway ran its three-game win streak to four games to start 2017 before falling to section rival McKeesport, 38-35, in early January. The Gators responded by putting together another four-game win streak that included a 38-37 win over Class 5A power and eventual No. 4 seed Oakland Catholic (22-4). It was a win that proved to the Gators they belonged in the upper echelon of Class 5A girls' basketball if they could play together as a team consistently.

“I think our first game against Oakland Catholic was a big step in growing and believing that we were capable in competing with a school with that type of tradition,” Williams said. “They began to believe and that was a turning point, realizing that we can play with some of the best teams in the WPIAL.”

Gateway went on to match its longest win streak of the season, posting its second of three four-game win streaks with wins over West Mifflin (47-42) and Fox Chapel (47-30). The Gators fell to Oakland Catholic (31-26) the second time around before winning their final three games to close out the regular season.

The highs were high and the lows were low for Gateway.

“When we were believing and we were working as a team, sharing the ball and a lot of energy and belief in each other, (there was nothing) we couldn't accomplish,” Williams said, reflecting back upon his team's win streaks. “And then, you have a game and you're off and things aren't going well and everybody wants to be a superhero. Everybody feels that they have the solution rather than sticking together as a team.”

The Gators were led this season by junior guard Jordan Edwards, who averaged 11.3 points and served as a team captain.

“Edwards was instrumental for us in trying to put some of the issues to rest,” Williams said. “She did a great job helping pull us through some of the ups and downs that we had.”

Williams said junior guard Loren Minor, along with senior captain Alexis Smith, used humor to help bring her teammates together.

“I thought (Minor) did a great job of keeping everything right and breaking the tension and trying to be the conduit with us trying to be successful,” Williams said.

Freshman forward Cierra Christian also averaged 11.3 points and pulled in an average of 8.6 rebounds.

The Gators showed glimpses of the future with their thrilling 54-45 overtime win over No. 7 West Allegheny but fell short in a 58-54 overtime loss to Trinity. Gateway's two-game postseason run was reflective of its regular season.

“We did a lot of good things in the postseason,” Williams said. “The playoff run helped us understand how much more we have to do, and I'm proud of the girls. It's going to take the offseason to heal some of those wounds and mend some of those fences. It's about being great teammates because that's what leads you championships.”

