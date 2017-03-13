Sewickley Academy, QV boys advance in PIAA tournament

Quaker Valley's and Sewickley Academy's boys basketball teams have taken the first step down the state playoff road. Only Mother Nature knows when the next step will come.

After first-round wins Saturday, both teams were expected to play second-round PIAA tournament games Wednesday, but those were postponed Monday because of the forecast of snow that could exceed 12 inches in the eastern half of the state.

The Quakers (23-3) will face District 10 runner-up Grove City (20-6), which knocked off QV's section foe Central Valley, 57-50, in the first round. That Class 4A second-round game was rescheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny.

Sewickley Academy (22-4) will face District 6 runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle (18-7), a sharpshooting team that survived a slowed-down matchup with District 5 runner-up McConnellsburg, 36-35. SA's Class 2A second-round game was rescheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at Hempfield.

To reach the second round, QV put together one of its best all-around games of the season to blow past District 10 third-place Harbor Creek, 76-52, on Saturday at North Catholic. Danny Conlan led QV with 23 points, and Amos Luptak had a point guard's double-double with 11 points and 13 assists. Coletrane Washington added 15 points, and Ricky Guss scored 12 in the win.

“I thought we played really well, especially coming back after playing in such a big game. I thought our focus was really good,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “Our best version of ourselves is when we're getting good balance. We got that with four guys in double figures and really moving the ball well.”

A 22-8 opening quarter helped the Quakers get past Harbor Creek (18-8), but having seen Grove City already take down one team from QV's section, the Quakers aren't going to be complacent against their second straight District 10 opponent.

“I think there's a complete understanding. There's a small window of teams left, and everybody has a different formula to win. We have to key into what we do well and lock into our assignments,” Mastroianni said.

“Last year, we lost to Lincoln Park in the (quarterfinals). I think we have an understanding of what it takes to go that far, and we're hoping that experience is key for us this time of year.”

Sewickley Academy didn't have the same smooth start in its first-round game, falling behind early before topping District 10 fourth-place Rocky Grove, 60-47, on Saturday at Northgate.

The Panthers trailed by six after the first quarter but outscored Rocky Grove (21-5), 19-2, in the second quarter to take a 29-18 lead to the break. Nate Ridgeway scored 22 points to lead SA, Dave Groetsch had 17 and Justin Pryor added 14, and Ridgeway and Pryor both grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Rocky Grove's a good team. They went in as the No. 1 seed in District 10 and got upset in the semifinals. They had good big men, a quality guard. ... They were well-coached and had a good purpose. We had to make adjustments, and that happens with teams you don't see in person during the year,” Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer said.

“(The second quarter) made all the difference in the game, but they didn't go away in the third. Finally, we were able to stretch the lead to 20 and get some more guys into the game.”

Palmer, whose teams have made short work of first-round opponents in previous years, was happy his team got an early challenge after winning a WPIAL title in their first year moving up from Class A.

“That's one of the things I enjoy about playing in 2A. We've been tested much more,” Palmer said. “It's healthy for our guys. We wanted the WPIAL championship very badly, but at the same time, we wanted to do something in states after making a nice run last year.”

The area's other two teams that qualified for states were eliminated in the first round.

Eden Christian (12-11) put in a game effort behind 12 points from Drew Aiken and 10 from Chase Haring, but their upset bid in the Class A boys bracket against District 9 champion Elk County Catholic (25-0) fell short, 52-41 Friday at Clarion. The Warriors led 39-36 after three quarters, but their lead vanished when they went scoreless for more than 4 minutes to begin the final quarter.

Sewickley Academy (11-14) also bowed out of the girls Class A bracket against the District 9 champion in a 57-38 loss to North Clarion (24-2) on Saturday at Clarion.

The Panthers were shorthanded with players away on a trip, leaving just seven in uniform, and North Clarion took advantage with a 20-0 run to begin the game. Kendall Lightcap led SA with 19 points, and Theresa Wilson scored 12.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.