Brentwood girls had banner campaign

The Brentwood girls basketball team finished with its best overall record in recent memory.

The Spartans ended up 17-6 overall, and advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

But there were a few bumps along the way.

“It is difficult to summarize the season,” said Rachel Thomas, Brentwood's fourth-year coach. “The season proved to be a roller coaster of emotions for the entire team, but especially for our seniors. There were a number of challenges and changes that altered our focus before we even set foot on the court this year. With the WPIAL realignment, Brentwood faced a new list of opponents. Gone were Bishop Canevin, Chartiers-Houston and Seton-La Salle. Now, our schedule afforded us teams like Leechburg, Vincentian Academy and Sto-Rox.

“Our goal was to remain focused and take each game as a new chapter in our storied season. Our mission: continue to focus on our strengths and bring home a section win.”

Prior to 2013-14, Brentwood had not generated a winning season since 2007-08. The Spartans went 15-7 in 2013-14, and followed up with 11-10 and 13-9 records the next two seasons..

“This was to be a special year for Brentwood girls basketball,” said Thomas, a 1986 Brentwood graduate and chief architect of the revitalization process. “This was the year when our seniors shined. A story that began in the fall of 2013. A story of how this senior class helped turn around an ailing program that posted a 1-20 season record in 2011-12.”

One of the team's first setbacks occurred during the annual Brentwood Boosters' tip-off tournament, as senior point guard Molly Huffman suffered a torn ACL injury.

“Even though we won the tournament, we lost so much more,” Thomas said. “It was a traumatic loss for the team and a devastating injury for Molly, who missed the remainder of the basketball season and (now) an entire track season.

“Our younger players stepped up knowing they had big shoes to fill.”

A few highlights in the first half of the season included a decisive 53-26 victory against Class 4A Highlands, a tough 52-36 road win against section opponent Sto-Rox, and an impressive showing in the Cal (Pa.) holiday tournament.

“Although California handed us our first loss (49-45), our team played exceptionally well during the entire tournament,” Thomas said.

The second half of the season proved to be more challenging. The Spartans lost twice to section champion and WPIAL runner-up Vincentian Academy.

“The (two) losses were difficult, to say the least,” Thomas said, “because this Brentwood team had the talent to beat Vincentian, a team that does not have district boundaries when it comes to player selection.”

The final game on the regular-season schedule proved to be a stunner for the Spartans, as Leechburg captured a 60-47 section decision to put a damper on Brentwood's senior recognition night. Brentwood had defeated Leechburg, 60-54, in their first matchup.

The Spartans rolled by Frazier, 58-43, in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, before losing to Greensburg Central Catholic, 61-47, in the quarterfinals.

“However, one of the more disappointing (postseason) moments was when we learned we didn't make the PIAA tournament,” Thomas said, “because this year's play-in round had been eliminated.”

The Spartans have compiled a 56-32 overall record since 2013-14, and after an 11-year WPIAL playoff drought advanced to the postseason tournament in each of the past four seasons.

The four seniors who have been instrumental in the four-year turnaround are forward Stephanie Thomas and guards Hannah Livingston, Emma Betz and Huffman.

“To say the season has been frustrating is an understatement,” Thomas said. “Our girls worked hard all year. Our seniors embraced the new challenges and stood tall. Each one accepted her role and helped Brentwood make it to the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth consecutive year — an achievement that will not go unnoticed.”

Senior leadership on the 2017-18 squad will be inherited by four juniors — guard Brittany Stewart, and forwards Morgan Dryburgh, Marie Stofesky and Taylor Kortler.

“Even though we lose our top defender (Livingston) and top scorer (Thomas) this year, I can tell you our young players are hungry,” said Brentwood's veteran floor boss. “They have showed passion throughout this entire season. And now they have valuable experience. Expect great things next season.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.