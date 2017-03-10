High school roundup: Mars bounces WPIAL runner-up Hampton from PIAA playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The WPIAL championship game hangover was in full force Friday night during the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball tournament.

WPIAL champion Moon dropped a 52-51 decision to Franklin Regional, and runner-up Hampton fell to Mars, 85-81.

The Fightin' Planets (16-9), the WPIAL's fourth-place finisher, got 29 points from Robby Carmody, as well as 17 each from Andrew Recchia and Cade Hetzler. They will play District 10 runner-up Cathedral Prep (14-12) in the PIAA second round Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Mark Shehady had 36 points for the Talbots (16-11).

Meadville 55, Chartiers Valley 45 — Caleb Zajicek had 16 points, Joe Pipilo added 14 and Coleman Vaughn scored 10, but WPIAL third-place team Chartiers Valley (17-8) lost a PIAA Class 5A first-round game at Edinboro.

Riverside 50, Westinghouse 39 — Justin Baust tallied 15 points and Dylan Speicher had 13 to lead WPIAL fifth-place finisher Riverside (17-8) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Allderdice. Dominique Aime had 11 points for Westinghouse (13-10).

Shady Side Academy 48, Fairview 47 — Etai Groff scored 20 points and Kirf Olander had 14 as WPIAL fourth-place finisher Shady Side Academy (19-7) won a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Prep-Villa Center in Erie.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 68, Bellwood Antis 51 — Four players landed in double-figures to lead the WPIAL champion Trojans (22-5) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round victory at Gateway High School. Zach Offi canned six 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 18 points. Kenny Fukon added 17, John Fukon tallied 13 and Isaiah Wilson contributed 12. Trent Walker led the Blue Devils (18-8) with 21 points.

Greenville 47, Seton-La Salle 41 — George Mike had 13 points but WPIAL sixth-place finisher Seton-La Salle (10-14) lost a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Sharon.

Lincoln Park 70, Juniata 39 — At Fox Chapel, Nelly Cummings had 18 points and Thomas Melonja added 16 as WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park (22-5) won a PIAA Class 3A first-round game. Lincoln Park will play District 10 champ Greenville in the second round.

Washington 52, Richland 45 — Matt Popeck tallied 28 points to carry WPIAL third-place finisher Washington (21-5) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Johnstown High School. The Little Prexies will play Erie First Christian in the second round.

Monessen 94, North Clarion 28 — Jaden Altomore had 38 points and Justice Rice added 25 to give WPIAL champion Monessen (20-7) a PIAA Class A first-round win at Peters Township. The Greyhounds will play District 5 champion Shanksville in the second round.

Shanksville 58, Union 54 — In a PIAA Class A first-round game at UPJ, WPIAL third-place finisher Union (18-8) lost to District 5 champ Shanksville (25-1). The Scotties fell behind 20-3 but rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Saltsburg 63, Vincentian 57 — At Central Cambria, WPIAL fourth-place finisher Vincentian Academy (19-6) fell to District 6 champ Saltsburg (25-1).

Elk County Catholic 55, Eden Christian 29 — WPIAL fifth-place finisher Eden Christian finished the season 12-11) after a PIAA Class A first-round loss at Clarion University.

Juniata Valley 79, Imani Christian 76 (OT) — Sam Fairley had 26 points and Ray Jackson added 20, but WPIAL runner-up Imani Christian (15-8) lost a PIAA Class A first-round game at Northgate. Leading scorer Kenny Robinson was suspended and did not play after committing two technical falls in the WPIAL championship game.

Girls basketball

Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29 — Desiree Oliver had 25 points to help WPIAL fourth-place finisher Penn Hills (22-3) earn a PIAA Class 6A first-round win at North Allegheny. Kam Lach had 11 points for Bethel Park (19-8), the WPIAL runner-up.

Mt. Lebanon 62, State College 44 — Kate Sramac had 21 points to pace Mt. Lebanon (19-6) to a PIAA Class 6A first-round win at Bald Eagle. Alyssa Hyland had 13 points and McKenzie Bushee added 10 for the Blue Devils, who will play North Allegheny in the second round.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38 — At Gateway, WPIAL champion North Catholic (24-2) cruised into the second round with a PIAA Class 4A first-round win over WPIAL seventh-place finisher Keystone Oaks (20-4).

Forest Hills 63, Beaver 25 — In a PIAA Class 4A first-round game at Richland, WPIAL third-place finisher Beaver (17-7) lost to District 6 champ Forest Hills (24-1).

Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40 — Kaelyn Underwood scored 22 points but WPIAL fifth-place finisher Central Valley (15-9) lost a PIAA Class 4A first-round game at DuBois.

Villa Maria 60, South Park 34 — In a PIAA Class 4A first-round game at Edinboro, Sydney Palermo had 13 points to lead District 10 champ Villa Maria (19-5) past WPIAL fourth-place finisher South Park. Brittany Andrews had 16 points for the Eagles (16-10).

2A

Bishop McCort 60, California 16 — District 6 champion Bishop McCort (22-4) rolled past California (20-5) in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Greater Johnstown.

Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18 — Jala Walker had 23 points and Alexa Williamson scored 21 to guide WPIAL champion Chartiers-Houston (24-2) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at Peters Township. The Bucs will play District 6 runner-up Bellwood-Antis in the second round.

OLSH 42, Reynolds 29 — At Farrell, Kennede Mickle had 13 points and Ashley Norling scored 10 to help WPIAL third-place finisher OLSH (19-6) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win. OLSH will play Leechburg in the second round.

Vincentian 54, Cambridge Springs 37 — At Northgate, Alana Winkler had 16 points and Madison Very scored 13 to guide WPIAL runner-up Vincentian Academy (21-5) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win. The Royals will play District 6 champ Bishop McCort in the second round.

West Middlesex 43, Washington 32 — In a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Farrell, District 10 champ West Middlesex earned a victory over WPIAL sixth-place finisher Washington (13-12).