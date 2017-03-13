Becker, Ramirez relish captaincy roles at Baldwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Baldwin boys basketball team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for a second year in a row in 2016-17.

Among the unsung players behind the Highlanders' success were seniors Thomas Becker, a 6-foot guard/forward, and Carlos Ramirez, a 5-foot-11 guard.

“Thomas and Carlos were selected as captains for their leadership on and off the court,” coach Joe Urmann said. “They've been the glue for us in a lot of ways. Their contributions in that regard have been a critical part of our success.”

Becker opened preseason drills in the Highlanders' starting lineup, only to be hit by a bout of acute appendicitis just a week prior to the team's first scrimmage.

“I did have a setback, and it has been hard and long process,” Becker said. “But I think I have pushed myself to be in the position I am in today. Being (named) a team captain was a tremendous opportunity for me to show off my leadership skills that I have progressed throughout my entire time in the Baldwin basketball program, and being along side Carlos has been a great experience, too. I've known Carlos for so long and I have played with him for about six or seven years, so having along side me is really a great honor.

“Our coach also has expressed us the word ATTITUDE, and yes, that's in all caps. That's his biggest thing, and being captain gives me the opportunity to get that across our players.”

Ramirez and 6-3 guard/forward Anthony Reid were the only seniors in the Highlanders' starting lineup this season. They were joined by juniors Nick Fiumara, a 6-foot guard; Jake Monroe, a 5-10 guard; and Mike Goga, a 6-4 forward.

“My season was pretty good. I've done better this year than I've done in previous years and really redeemed myself,” Ramirez said. “It really meant a lot to me (to be named captain) because my first few years of high school weren't the best and I didn't put forth my best effort.

“But to be made captain this year shows that the coaches really recognized my effort and growth.”

Becker was one of the first players off the bench for the Highlanders, who qualified for the WPIAL Class playoffs as the third-place team in Section 2 in Class 6A.

“I think the year went pretty well for our team,” Becker said. “We had pretty high expectations for this season, and I think we achieved mostly all of them.

“My season has been pretty good and I have had fun, I would have to say, especially because I am a senior.”

Ramirez believes the Highlanders let a few wins slip away this season.

“I think we couldn't done better,” he said. “We should've beaten a few teams we lost to.”

The 2016-17 season was a learning and growing experience for another of the Highlanders' unsung players, junior Frank Owusu, a 6-2 forward.

“Frank has been fantastic on the boards and is attacking the rim with confidence,” Urmann said. “When he's doing that collectively, we're a lot more difficult to guard.”

Owusu, like Becker, began the season in the starting lineup. But he was moved into a reserve role, and became Baldwin's leading frontcourt reserve. He returned to the starting lineup for the Highlanders' playoff game.

“At the beginning of the season, I think I was scared to make plays for the team,” Owusu said, “mainly because my sophomore year I played JV and I didn't even start. So, starting varsity the next was the goal, but when it came to be true, I didn't know what to do. And then I lost my starting spot.

“But my coach gave me the most important talk ever and pretty much told me to play fearless, and it has helped me ever since.”

Urmann stresses defensive pressure as one of his objectives during a game. The Highlanders emphasize defense in their practice sessions.

“I know coach emphasizes nonstop how important defense (was) to our success this year,” Becker said.

“I think we were the best defensive team in our section,” Owusu said. “Another one of our strengths is what our coach would say is ‘playing with emotion without getting emotional.' We kept our cool all year.”

“I think our defense is really strong,” Ramirez said, “and we do very well at shooting the ball.”

Ramirez and Becker established themselves as three of the top defensive players on the squad.

“These guys are committed to the defensive end,” Urmann said, “but at the same time we're very confident in their ability to knock down open shots and attack the rim.

“Carlos and Thomas often guarded the opposition's best player, and they embraced that job. I like that they wanted that challenge.”

But all three hoopsters have offensive abilities, as well. Each hit for double figures at times this season.

Becker, in his second game back, scored 14 points against Brashear in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Aliquippa.

Ramirez also netted 14 points in a section game against Peters Township, and Owusu connected for 11 points in a section game against Bethel Park.

Outside the gym, Becker in involved in the Baldwin Purbalite school newspaper, and also is part of a leadership group that involves student-athletes all throughout the school.

Ramirez and Owusu have been concentrating mainly on their basketball careers while at Baldwin.

“Basketball is pretty much my main focus,” Ramirez said. “I do help to coach mini-camps for basketball in my free time.”

Perhaps their coach offered the highest possible compliment to the unsung trio.

“All three players are incredibly unselfish,” Urmann said.”They are all about the team, and they simply want to win.”

Baldwin opened the season with a 5-2 record; a five-game winning streak in January helped vault them into the playoffs.

“I think the team's overall performance this season (was) really good,” Owusu said. “Nobody really expected much from us, but we used that as a fuel to have successful season.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.