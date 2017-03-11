Leechburg girls basketball savoring historic season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Add another first to Leechburg's list.

Three weeks after the girls basketball team won its first WPIAL playoff game, the Blue Devils celebrated their first PIAA victory Friday night in their first trip to the state playoffs.

“We just keep checking off the goals that we set, and it's a beautiful thing to see,” said Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso as his players gathered for a team picture after a 55-51 victory over Coudersport. “But to be honest, this wasn't one of them.”

Reaching the state playoffs was always a team goal, he said. But reaching the second round didn't become a priority until earlier this month.

“I told them, there's like 120 double-A schools in the state of Pennsylvania,” Ceraso said. “We're one of 32 left. Let's take care of business, and we'll be one of 16.”

For them, the round of 16 certainly feels sweet.

Leechburg (15-10) faces WPIAL semifinalist OLSH (19-6) on Tuesday. Sites and times for the second round were not yet announced, but this bus ride is certain to be shorter than the two-and-a-half hours Leechburg traveled Friday to face Coudersport at Kane. OLSH advanced with a 42-29 victory over District 10 runner-up Reynolds (14-11).

“It's awesome,” said junior Makenzie Fello, who scored the final basket in Leechburg's four-point victory Friday. “We're the first team in the history of Leechburg. We're really on a high right now. We're really confident for the next game.”

When the PIAA brackets were revealed, Leechburg drew the District 9 champion, a first-round mismatch on paper. Leechburg was the fifth seed from the WPIAL. Coudersport had just one loss.

Mikayla Lovelace scored 26 points, and Fello added 12 in the win.

With the score tied 49-49, Lovelace scored the go-ahead layup with 1:58 left. The star junior added a runner in the lane 20 seconds later that pushed Leechburg toward victory. Fello's layup with 16 seconds left sealed the win.

Leechburg started five juniors, and they played all 32 minutes.

“We're used to it. We've done it all season,” Lovelace said. “Once we get adrenaline, we just keep on going.”

The Blue Devils won the program's first WPIAL playoff game Feb. 17 over Burgettstown, 66-38. A loss to eventual champion Chartiers-Houston ended their WPIAL run in the quarterfinals. The WPIAL uses a follow-the-winner formula for determining state playoff brackets, so Leechburg was pulled into the PIAA bracket as the fifth-place team.

This first appearance in the state playoffs was a major milestone for a program that once won 12 total games in an eight-season stretch that ended last year. Ceraso's message Friday was: Don't make the moment too big.

“Try to keep everything as normal as possible,” Ceraso said. “We try not to let our highs get too high. ... It's tough sometimes.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.