Juniata Valley ousts Imani Christian from PIAA tournament

Still reeling from its loss in the WPIAL Class A championship game, Imani Christian's potential to make a run through the PIAA Class A boys bracket looked almost certain during the first half of a first-round game against District 6 fourth-place finisher Juniata Valley on Friday at Northgate.

A three-hour bus ride will do that to a team, as Juniata Valley started sluggish. Backed by a 29-point third quarter, the Green Hornets mustered enough momentum in the fourth quarter to force overtime and upend Imani Christian, 79-76.

“We were up 20 points at one point,” Imani Christian coach Anwan Wesley said. “We turned the ball over a bunch of times and missed a bunch of layups and gave up a bunch of rebounds, and I feel like that's on us. For us to be missing one of our major pieces, I still feel like we should have won the game.”

That major piece was senior guard Kenny Robinson. Robinson, a West Virginia football recruit, was tagged with two technical fouls in the Saints' 74-59 loss to Monessen in the WPIAL Class A final and was forced to sit out.

“Without Kenny, we're a different team,” Wesley said. “Honestly, I don't think we needed him this game. We made several mistakes at the end of the game, and that was the game.”

Juniata Valley (12-13) earned its first PIAA boys basketball tourney win since 1996. The Green Hornets will move on to face Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

“It came down to a defensive thing,” Juniata Valley coach TJ Anderson said. “These kids responded well in the second half. Driving three hours to come here and do this, they started to believe.”

Imani (15-8) took control of the game from the outset. Junior guard Ray Jackson scoring 13 first-quarter points to help Saints pull away early. Jackson finished 20 points.

Junior Sam Fairley took over in the second quarter with a 10-point outburst to lift Imani to a 38-24 halftime lead. Fairley led all scorers with 26 points.

Juniata Valley finally shrugged off the “jet lag” from its road trip during halftime. Sophomore Jaxson Rand got hot right away and scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Sophomore guard Cameron Collins drained two 3-pointers to swing the momentum in the Green Hornets' favor. Senior guard Jared Pilch punctuated the Green Hornets' third quarter with 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie it at 53-53.

“I started out (the game) pretty bad, but in the second half we picked it up,” Collins said. “We came back and came together as a team, and I pushed them. Once they started pressing and playing man, we're really good with that.”

Collins finished with 21 points. Senior Matt Grissinger added 20 points and sophomore Quinn Zinobile chipped in with 12 for the Green Hornets.

Imani went on an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter and quiet the sizable Juniata Valley crowd in attendance. Collins knocked down two more 3-pointers to keep pace with the Saints. Trailing by two inside of 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Grissinger snagged a steal and drove the length of the floor for an easy layup to tie the game at 71-71 and force overtime.

Both teams traded baskets to start the extra period. Collins scored on a layup with 14 seconds remaining and drew the foul to complete the scoring for both teams. The Green Hornets were a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line during overtime.

“I just felt like we rushed a lot and we got careless with the ball,” Wesley said. “This is what happens when you play like that.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.