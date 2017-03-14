Westmoreland PIAA basketball playoff preview capsules
Updated 1 hour ago
Girls
Class 2A
Second round
Greensburg Central Catholic (19-6) vs. Camp Hill (22-5)
6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hollidaysburg High School
Coaches: Joe Eisaman, GCC; Ralph McGinnis, Camp Hill
Winner gets: Old Forge (10-15)/Mahanoy Area (21-7) winner
Layups: Greensburg Central Catholic is in the upper part of the bracket, so it will face more teams from the central and eastern part of the state. ... Camp Hill is about 170 miles from Greensburg and is the District 3 champion. ... Sophomore Passion Bragg made two free throws with four-tenths of a second left to lift the Lions to a 54-53 win over Blairsville in the first round. Diamond Bragg scored 24 points, and Passion added 13 as the Lions rallied from 11 points down in the second half. ... GCC opened the state bracket with a 43-24 win over District 5 champion McConnellsburg as Haley Moore scored 17 points and Maddy Coddington chipped in 10. The Centurions forced 24 turnovers. ... GCC has reached the second round five consecutive years. It lost last year to Bishop McCort, 49-36.
Boys
Class 5A
Second round
Franklin Regional (14-11) vs. Meadville (23-1)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Farrell High School
Coaches: Brad Midgley, Franklin Regional; Mark McElhinny, Meadville
Winner gets: Mars (16-9)/Cathedral Prep (14-12) winner
Layups: Franklin Regional pulled a stunner in the first round with a 52-51 upset of WPIAL champion Moon. It was the Panthers' first state playoff win since 1997. Behr scored 18 points, and Hunter Stonecheck added 14. ... The Panthers, who have battled injuries all season but are finally healthy, and Behr, held their own against Moon 6-foot-8 standout Jarrod Simmons, holding the Penn recruit to 17 points. ... Franklin Regional played for the Class 4A state title in '97 but lost to Plymouth-Whitemarsh. ... Meadville, District 10 champions for the first time since 1989, shook off a slow start to top Chartiers Valley, 55-45, in the first round. Senior 6-2 guard Armoni Foster scored 13 of the team's 17 points in the third quarter. Foster averages 27 points and is the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer.
Class 2A
Second round
Greensburg Central Catholic (24-1) vs. Coudersport (25-0)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at DuBois High School
Coaches: Greg Bisignani, Greensburg CC; Brian Furman, Coudersport
Winner gets: Sewickley Academy (22-4)/Bishop Guilfoyle (18-7) winner
Layups: Greensburg Central Catholic picked up its seventh consecutive first-round win in the state tournament, 66-53 over West Middlesex on Saturday. GCC outscored West Middlesex, 17-4, in the third quarter to build a cushion. Senior Ben Hertzog scored 24 points, and senior Neal McDermott had 14 and sophomore point guard Asa Klimchock chipped in 10. ... Also in the opening-round win, reserve senior guard Alvin Ross ecplisped the 1,000-point mark for his career. He scored most of the points in two years playing at Frazier. ... District 9 champ Coudersport kept its spotless record intact with an 80-45 win over United in the first round Saturday. Sophomore guard Owen Chambers scored 35 in the first-round win, junior forward Jared Green had 21 and senior guard Zach Layag had 10. Chambers and Green average 16 a game. ... Green was the North Tier League Player of the Year. ... The Falcons have no player over 6-1. ... All five starters for the Falcons play three sports.