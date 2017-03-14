Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

GCC boys staying loose as they prepare for PIAA second round
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) is fouled picking up a loose ball against the Washington Prexies in the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Greensburg Central Catholic High School in Greensburg.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
GCC's Ben Hertzog (14) drives to the basket as Greensburg Salem defender Connor Forkey (10) falls backward on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, at Greensburg Central Catholic High School in Greensburg. GCC won 74-63.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) is fouled by Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore (23) as GCC leads by four points with 19.4 seconds to play in the game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 57-50 to end the regular season with a 22-0 record.

If Greensburg Central Catholic is nervous about playing in the second round of the PIAA boys basketball playoffs, the team isn't showing it.

The Centurions ended practice Monday with an impromptu dunk contest — some players throwing it down with two hands, others attempting alley-oops off the glass and a handful just trying to jump high enough to get the ball over the rim.

Only a few players can dunk, but all of them are enjoying another chance at a championship.

“Our guys are having fun,” coach Greg Bisignani said. “There are teams that don't even get to states, and we've been here eight years in a row. You never take it for granted. We're keeping it loose.”

GCC (24-1) was upset in the WPIAL semifinals as an undefeated No. 1 seed, but the Centurions bounced back with a 66-53 win over West Middlesex in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.

Now, they'll face another team trying to keep its record perfect: District 9 champion Coudersport (25-0). The teams play 7:30 p.m. Thursday at DuBois High School.

“We got our motivation back,” GCC senior guard Neal McDermott said. “If we play our game, we know we can play with anyone. But you know each game will be tough. Everyone is good in states.”

McDermott and teammates senior Jack Liberatore and junior James Rice also play baseball but have not been in a rush to start their spring sport. Liberatore is an Ohio U recruit, and McDermott is headed to Seton Hill.

“We're still focused on our main goal, and that's winning the state title,” McDermott said.

The strike zone, at least for now, is on the court.

Liberatore said, “It's our last year playing basketball together. I am going to give it my all.”

GCC has a unique makeup. Besides the baseball standouts, two key players will play football in college: seniors Dom Eisaman (Washington & Jefferson) and Alvin Ross (Clarion). Junior reserve Ryan Quinn is a standout wide receiver.

The only starter who plays basketball year-round is sophomore point guard Asa Klimchock.

The Centurions have made a well-blended mix of athleticism and sacrifice work.

“Our kids play with confidence, and we have great senior leadership,” Bisignani said. “There are only 16 teams left in the state in each class. We have paced ourselves to get ready (for states).”

GCC started slowly against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on the WPIAL semis and could not overtake the Chargers despite a second-half rally. In the PIAA opener, the Centurions shook off some rust and merged into the fast lane again.

“We didn't shoot well early, but we got it going in the second half,” Bisignani said. “(West Middlesex) tried to slow us down, but we got it back up to our pace.”

Coudersport also has several multi-sport players and likes to push the pace.

“They have a lot of guys who can score,” Bisignani said. “You don't get to 25-0 by accident. They were 22-3 in Class A last year. They have been in this situation before.”

GCC lost to Quaker Valley in the second round of states last year but has made deep playoff runs under Bisignani with trips to the quarterfinals in 2014-15, semifinals in 2013-14, and state finals in 2010-11.

Thursday's winner will play the winner of WPIAL champ Sewickley Academy (22-4) and Bishop Guilfoyle (18-7). Those teams play 8 p.m. Thursday at Hempfield.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

