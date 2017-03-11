High school roundup: Butler edges Canon-McMillan in PIAA 1st round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WPIAL runner-up Butler overcame a rough second quarter to take down Canon-McMillan, 51-46, in a PIAA Class 6A first-round boys basketball game at Baldwin.

Canon-McMillan outscored Butler in the second, 17-4. Jace Stutz hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, 11 in the second half, and Tyler Frederick added 12 points for the Golden Tornado (18-9).

R.J. Bell led Canon-McMillan (18-7) with 17 points.

Butler advanced to play District 6 champion State College (21-4) in the PIAA second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Allderdice 85, North Hills 61 — City League representative Allderdice (19-8) defeated WPIAL third-place finisher North Hills (19-7) in a PIAA Class 6A first-round game at Obama Academy. The Dragons will play WPIAL champ Pine-Richland in the second round.

State College 82, Woodland Hills 71 — District 6 champion State College (21-4) beat WPIAL fourth-place finisher Woodland Hills (16-10) at Bald Eagle in a Class 6A first-round PIAA contest.

Beaver Falls 62, Central Martinsburg 52 — Josh Creach had 26 points to carry WPIAL fourth-place finisher Beaver Falls (13-9) to a PIAA Class 4A first-round win at Hollidaysburg. The Tigers will play Strong Vincent in the second round.

Grove City 57, Central Valley 50 — Marco Cintron's 15 points led District 10 runner-up Grove City (20-6) to a PIAA Class 4A first-round win against WPIAL third-place finisher Central Valley (14-11) at Slippery Rock University. Josh Kline led Central Valley with 14 points. Grove City trailed at halftime, 23-14.

McGuffey 48, Clearfield 46 — Colin Chapman's layup with two seconds left gave McGuffey (19-6) its first PIAA playoff win in school history by defeating District 9 champion Clearfield (23-2) in Class 4A first-round play. Chapman had 15 points while Trent Belleville led McGuffey with 24 points and 11 rebounds. McGuffey's 19 wins is also the most in school history. Tommy Hazel scored 18 points to pace Clearfield. McGuffey will play New Castle in the second round.

Quaker Valley 76, Harbor Creek 52 — Danny Conlan scored 23 points and Coletrane Washington added 15 to leas Quaker Valley (23-3) to a first-round PIAA Class 4A win over District 10 third-place finisher Harbor Creek (18-8) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. Ricky Guss tacked on 12 points while Amos Luptak scored 11 points and dished out 11 assists. Troy Martin scored 16 points to pace Harbor Creek. QV will play Grove City in the second round.

New Castle 72, Sharon 38 — WPIAL champion New Castle (24-2) shot 59 percent from the floor on way to its PIAA Class 4A first-round victory over District 10's Sharon (15-11) at Butler. Marcus Hooker paced New Castle with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Geno Stone added 17 points and six assists and Gino DiMonaco scored 10 points.

Strong Vincent 67, South Fayette 48 — In PIAA Class 4A first-round playoffs, District 10 champion Erie Strong Vincent (24-3) beat WPIAL sixth-place finisher South Fayette (13-12) at Prep-Villa Center in Erie.

Bishop Canevin 74, Brockaway 38 — WPIAL third-place finisher Bishop Canevin (20-5) defeated District 9 runner-up Brockaway (16-11) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Brockaway. The Crusaders will play Wilmington in the second round.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 61, Cambridge Springs 52 — At Peters Township, Donovan Johnson scored 17 points to lead WPIAL runner-up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-7) over District 10 third-place finisher Cambridge Springs (21-5) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Ethan Harrell and Desmond Ross added 15 and 11 points, respectively, in the win. OLSH will play Bishop McCort in the second round.

Sewickley Academy 60, Rocky Grove 47 — At Northgate, WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy (21-4) beat District 10 fourth-place finisher Rocky Grove (21-5) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

Wilmington 69, Chartiers-Houston 38 — Spencer DeMedal scored 19 points and Robert Pontius added 17 to lead District 10 champion Wilmington to the PIAA Class 2A first-round win over Chartiers-Houston (19-6) at Sharon High School. A.J. Myers tallied 13 points in the loss.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27 — Megan McConnell scored 14 points to lead Chartiers Valley (20-7) to a PIAA Class 5A first-round win against Hickory (14-12) at Peters Township. Chartiers Valley led at halftime, 26-7. The Colts will play Trinity in the second round.

Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31 — Jenna Lafko scored 12 points and Alison Collins added 11 as Hampton (23-3) defeated District 10 runner-up Slippery Rock (19-6) at Slippery Rock University in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Hampton will play South Fayette in the second round.

Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31 — In the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs, Nicole McCloud and Tai Johnson each scored 16 points to lead Mars (18-7) over District 10 champion Eric Central Tech (19-6) at Prep Villa Center in Erie. Lauren Wasylson added 15 points for Mars, which plays Oakland Catholic in the second round.

Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30 — In the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs, Sierra DeAngelo scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds as WPIAL runner-up Oakland Catholic (23-4) defeated District 10's Harbor Creek (19-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. Oakland Catholic trailed by two after the first quarter before outscoring Harbor Creek over the final three quarters, 43-16.

South Fayette 51, Obama Academy 49 — WPIAL fifth-place finisher South Fayette (18-6) edged out Obama Academy (18-9) at Allderdice in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.

Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22 — WPIAL third-place finisher Trinity (23-3) beat District 6 runner-up Bellefonte (12-13) at Bald Eagle Area in the PIAA Class 5A first round.

Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30 — Brionna Allen scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Bishop Canevin (20-5) to a PIAA Class 3A win against Central Cambria (15-12) at Northgate. Sarah Green added 12 points for Bishop Canevin while Lauren Stevens led Central Cambria with 11 points. The Crusaders will play East Allegheny in the second round.

Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33 — Ashleigh Wilson had 14 points and Diamond Thomas and Jade Lee each scored eight to guide WPIAL third-place finisher Carlynton (18-7) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. The Cougars will play Riverside in the second round.

East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39 — At Altoona, Amani Johnson scored 23 points to lead East Allegheny (24-1) to a come-from-behind win over Disrict 6 runner-up Tyrone (21-5) in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. Kasey Engle and Alexis Cannistraci scored 15 points each for Tyrone, which led at halftime, 29-19.

Neshannock 49, Everett 44 — WPIAL runner-up Neshannock (24-2) beat District 5 champion Everett (20-8) in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at Butler.

Riverside 50, North East 38 — At Prep-Villa Center in Erie, WPIAL fifth-place finisher Riverside (19-6) defeated District 10 champion North East (18-7) in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35 — Olivia Fusaro scored 16 points and Katie Glover added 12 as West Shamokin (25-2) defeated Charleroi (9-6) at Armstrong in first-round play of the PIAA playoffs. Sierra Short led Charleroi with 19 points while teammate Kaitlyn Riley added 13.

Cornell 61, Farrell 49 — Daeja Quick hit four 3-pointers on way to scoring 24 points in Cornell's PIAA Class A first-round win against District-10 runner-up Farrell (19-5) at Peters Township. Patience Gipson added 12 points and Nysia Miles 11 for WPIAL runner-up Cornell (21-5) while Mytra Evans scored 24 points and Kiara Wade 17 to lead Farrell.

North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38 — District 9 champion North Clarion (25-2) downed WPIAL fifth-place finisher Sewickley Academy (11-14) at Clarion in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57 — At Bradford, District 9 runner-up Otto-Eldred (18-8) beat WPIAL third-place finisher West Greene (19-6) in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24 — Ayanna Townsend scored 22 points and Gia Thorpe added 19 to lead WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (22-1) to a win in a PIAA Class A first-round game at Baldwin. Winchester Thurston led 26-11 at the half.