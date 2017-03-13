GCC girls basketball fights rust, long bus rides in PIAA tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While it doesn't erase the disappointment of a loss in the WPIAL semifinals, Greensburg Central Catholic's first-round win over McConnellsburg Friday in the PIAA playoffs has rejuvenated the Centurions girls basketball team.

Now it's time to get back to business and string together wins in the state tournament, coach Joe Eisaman said.

“Winning solves a lot of things, no doubt,” Eisaman said. “But we started slow again. We have to get past the first three or four minutes of nerves and play like we can.”

GCC (19-6) meets District 3 champion Camp Hill (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hollidaysburg in its bid to end a four-game losing skid in the state second round.

The game, like all others scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, was moved due to the pending snowstorm.

Eisaman has plenty of faith in his team and believes it can go further than any he's coached in the state bracket. GCC has made eight straight PIAA playoff appearances — four in a row under Eisaman — but has not reached the third round since 2010-11.

At least Seton-La Salle can't come into play this time. The Rebels, who missed the playoffs this season, are in Class 3A. Seton-La Salle eliminated GCC from the PIAA playoffs in four of the Centurions' last six state-tournament trips.

“That buzzer-beater game still hurts; just crazy,” Eisaman said, referring to Seton-La Salle senior Cassidy Walsh's half-court buzzer-beater that sank GCC, 54-52, in the PIAA second round in 2015 at Canon-McMillan. “We don't need any more endings like that.”

Defensive pressure produced turnovers and points in the 43-24 win over McConnellsburg. McConnellsburg coach Brent Seville was impressed with the Centurions' aggressive defense and team speed.

The goal is to make Camp Hill just as uneasy as it tries to cross midcourt.

“We have to make sure we play defense; that definitely hurt us (in the WPIAL semifinals) against Vincentian,” GCC senior guard Brittany Stawovy said. “We don't want defense to be the reason we lose again.

“We're small so we have to use our speed.”

Defense is the top priority, Eisaman said, “And it will help if we shoot like we know how. We had some great looks (in the last game), but the shots didn't go down.”

GCC was placed in the upper-half of the 2A bracket with eastern teams. That means the coach bus the team borrows will get some miles. But long road trips are nothing new to Stawovy and senior guard Haley Moore, who were members of GCC's PIAA title-winning volleyball team last season. That team made treks to Slippery Rock, DuBois and Richland on the way to the Class A title.

“It doesn't affect us. It's not really that bad,” Stawovy said. “We're kind of used to it.”

The winner Thursday gets the winner of Old Forge and Mahanoy Area, schools that are 280 and 230 miles away from Greensburg, respectively. The state tries to pick sites about halfway between the opposing teams, gym availability pending, but some teams inevitably have to travel farther than others.

“It can be tough,” Eisaman said of long bus rides. “You come off the bus lethargic and takes you a while to get going. It's just a different routine.”

While it has dealt with a lot of down time lately like other WPIAL teams that had to wait for the PIAA playoffs to start, GCC hasn't let up in practice.

And the postponement gave the team more prep time.

“We're not going to lose a game due to lack of preparation,” Eisaman said. “We have to make sure we're sharp; no stone unturned.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.