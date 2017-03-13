Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

GCC girls basketball fights rust, long bus rides in PIAA tournament
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, March 13, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore gathers a rebound against Bethlehem Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy attempts to score past Vincentian's Caroline Elliott during the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (left) and Brittany Stawovy hold hands during the national anthem prior to their game with Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.

Updated less than a minute ago

While it doesn't erase the disappointment of a loss in the WPIAL semifinals, Greensburg Central Catholic's first-round win over McConnellsburg Friday in the PIAA playoffs has rejuvenated the Centurions girls basketball team.

Now it's time to get back to business and string together wins in the state tournament, coach Joe Eisaman said.

“Winning solves a lot of things, no doubt,” Eisaman said. “But we started slow again. We have to get past the first three or four minutes of nerves and play like we can.”

GCC (19-6) meets District 3 champion Camp Hill (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hollidaysburg in its bid to end a four-game losing skid in the state second round.

The game, like all others scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, was moved due to the pending snowstorm.

Eisaman has plenty of faith in his team and believes it can go further than any he's coached in the state bracket. GCC has made eight straight PIAA playoff appearances — four in a row under Eisaman — but has not reached the third round since 2010-11.

At least Seton-La Salle can't come into play this time. The Rebels, who missed the playoffs this season, are in Class 3A. Seton-La Salle eliminated GCC from the PIAA playoffs in four of the Centurions' last six state-tournament trips.

“That buzzer-beater game still hurts; just crazy,” Eisaman said, referring to Seton-La Salle senior Cassidy Walsh's half-court buzzer-beater that sank GCC, 54-52, in the PIAA second round in 2015 at Canon-McMillan. “We don't need any more endings like that.”

Defensive pressure produced turnovers and points in the 43-24 win over McConnellsburg. McConnellsburg coach Brent Seville was impressed with the Centurions' aggressive defense and team speed.

The goal is to make Camp Hill just as uneasy as it tries to cross midcourt.

“We have to make sure we play defense; that definitely hurt us (in the WPIAL semifinals) against Vincentian,” GCC senior guard Brittany Stawovy said. “We don't want defense to be the reason we lose again.

“We're small so we have to use our speed.”

Defense is the top priority, Eisaman said, “And it will help if we shoot like we know how. We had some great looks (in the last game), but the shots didn't go down.”

GCC was placed in the upper-half of the 2A bracket with eastern teams. That means the coach bus the team borrows will get some miles. But long road trips are nothing new to Stawovy and senior guard Haley Moore, who were members of GCC's PIAA title-winning volleyball team last season. That team made treks to Slippery Rock, DuBois and Richland on the way to the Class A title.

“It doesn't affect us. It's not really that bad,” Stawovy said. “We're kind of used to it.”

The winner Thursday gets the winner of Old Forge and Mahanoy Area, schools that are 280 and 230 miles away from Greensburg, respectively. The state tries to pick sites about halfway between the opposing teams, gym availability pending, but some teams inevitably have to travel farther than others.

“It can be tough,” Eisaman said of long bus rides. “You come off the bus lethargic and takes you a while to get going. It's just a different routine.”

While it has dealt with a lot of down time lately like other WPIAL teams that had to wait for the PIAA playoffs to start, GCC hasn't let up in practice.

And the postponement gave the team more prep time.

“We're not going to lose a game due to lack of preparation,” Eisaman said. “We have to make sure we're sharp; no stone unturned.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.