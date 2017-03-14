Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Leechburg girls basketball readies for OLSH in PIAA playoffs
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Leechburg's Brittany Robilio shoots over Chartiers-Houston's Jules Vulcano during their WPIAL Class 2-A Girl Basketball quarterfinal on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at Northgate High School. Chartiers-Houston defeated Leechburg 60-44.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Joel Ceraso faced a question he didn't quite have an answer for after a forecast of upcoming inclement weather led the PIAA to postpone all second-round basketball playoff games until Thursday, including Leechburg's Class AA girls contest against OLSH.

Given the Blue Devils' first-round victory over District 9 champion Coudersport — the first state playoff win in school history — would Ceraso like to get his team back on the court Tuesday, as originally scheduled? Or would the extra days of rest and practice benefit them more?

Truth be told, Ceraso harbored no preference, nor did he mind that the PIAA ultimately took the choice out of his hands.

“Both of those have crossed my mind, so I'm choosing to go with the one that fits,” Leechburg's fourth-year coach said with a laugh. “I was excited about getting back on the floor (Tuesday), and now that we can't, I'm happy with the fact that we get the extra days rest. I'm going with the flow.”

That about fits the bill for Leechburg (15-10), playing with house money in its first appearance in the PIAA playoffs. The Blue Devils advanced to the state postseason via the WPIAL's follow-the-leader format after losing to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL quarterfinals, and now they want to see how far they can go.

So far, it meant a first-round victory over Coudersport, a team that entered the state playoffs with one loss on the season. Leechburg emerged from a hard-fought contest with a 55-51 victory.

“It was awesome,” said junior Makenzie Fello, who scored 12 points, including the last two of the game on a clinching layup. “Coudersport had a lot more fans than we did, but it didn't even matter because our fans electrified the place and made it so exciting for us.”

Added Ceraso: “That's why I enjoy doing it. It's games like that that I like to be involved in, and to watch these kids just go out there, and leave it all out there mind, body and soul, it's just fun.”

And Leechburg truly had to leave everything on the floor.

All five starters — juniors Cam Davies, Fello, Daesha Knight, Mikayla Lovelace and Brittany Robilio — played the entire game against Coudersport, which used nine players.

As a small school, Leechburg doesn't have a large pool of players to draw from, and injuries and youth shortened the bench even further.

Yet Leechburg outscored Coudersport, 17-13, in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory.

“It takes a group of kids that understand what to do at the end of the game as far as possessing the ball, kids that have the ability to do that and kids that can remain calm under such adversity,” Ceraso said. “I think that's a life lesson that sports teaches teams. They're learning how to do a very big, adult thing.”

Despite the short bench, Leechburg has the benefit of experience. All five of the team's starters became so as freshmen and have back-to-back postseason appearances.

“It was a process over time, and there still are moments because they're still adolescents, but there's a time when they didn't react like that, they didn't handle adversity well,” Ceraso said. “They matured, and they continue to mature, they continue to grow. It's just more of watching these young girls grow into strong, confident, smart women.”

Experience doesn't hurt, and neither does practice. Leechburg prepares for tired legs by running practice drills at game speed and doing other conditioning work.

“Sometimes we do get tired, but when people get fouled, it's nice to get a break a little bit,” Fello said. “I'm definitely used to it. Coach definitely does a good job of helping us keep in shape. We just know that we have to push through and keep playing.”

Now comes a matchup with OLSH (19-6), which lost to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL semifinals and is coming off a PIAA first-round victory over Reynolds. The Chargers advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals last season.

“They're good. They're well-coached,” Ceraso said. “They don't have that one person where you say, hey, if we shut down that one kid, we're going to beat them. You're going to have to be solid up and down the line because they have a few kids. You shut one down, there's going to be another one.

“I think we'll match up well. I think we'll play them tough. I hope we will.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.