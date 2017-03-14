Leechburg girls basketball readies for OLSH in PIAA playoffs

Joel Ceraso faced a question he didn't quite have an answer for after a forecast of upcoming inclement weather led the PIAA to postpone all second-round basketball playoff games until Thursday, including Leechburg's Class AA girls contest against OLSH.

Given the Blue Devils' first-round victory over District 9 champion Coudersport — the first state playoff win in school history — would Ceraso like to get his team back on the court Tuesday, as originally scheduled? Or would the extra days of rest and practice benefit them more?

Truth be told, Ceraso harbored no preference, nor did he mind that the PIAA ultimately took the choice out of his hands.

“Both of those have crossed my mind, so I'm choosing to go with the one that fits,” Leechburg's fourth-year coach said with a laugh. “I was excited about getting back on the floor (Tuesday), and now that we can't, I'm happy with the fact that we get the extra days rest. I'm going with the flow.”

That about fits the bill for Leechburg (15-10), playing with house money in its first appearance in the PIAA playoffs. The Blue Devils advanced to the state postseason via the WPIAL's follow-the-leader format after losing to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL quarterfinals, and now they want to see how far they can go.

So far, it meant a first-round victory over Coudersport, a team that entered the state playoffs with one loss on the season. Leechburg emerged from a hard-fought contest with a 55-51 victory.

“It was awesome,” said junior Makenzie Fello, who scored 12 points, including the last two of the game on a clinching layup. “Coudersport had a lot more fans than we did, but it didn't even matter because our fans electrified the place and made it so exciting for us.”

Added Ceraso: “That's why I enjoy doing it. It's games like that that I like to be involved in, and to watch these kids just go out there, and leave it all out there mind, body and soul, it's just fun.”

And Leechburg truly had to leave everything on the floor.

All five starters — juniors Cam Davies, Fello, Daesha Knight, Mikayla Lovelace and Brittany Robilio — played the entire game against Coudersport, which used nine players.

As a small school, Leechburg doesn't have a large pool of players to draw from, and injuries and youth shortened the bench even further.

Yet Leechburg outscored Coudersport, 17-13, in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory.

“It takes a group of kids that understand what to do at the end of the game as far as possessing the ball, kids that have the ability to do that and kids that can remain calm under such adversity,” Ceraso said. “I think that's a life lesson that sports teaches teams. They're learning how to do a very big, adult thing.”

Despite the short bench, Leechburg has the benefit of experience. All five of the team's starters became so as freshmen and have back-to-back postseason appearances.

“It was a process over time, and there still are moments because they're still adolescents, but there's a time when they didn't react like that, they didn't handle adversity well,” Ceraso said. “They matured, and they continue to mature, they continue to grow. It's just more of watching these young girls grow into strong, confident, smart women.”

Experience doesn't hurt, and neither does practice. Leechburg prepares for tired legs by running practice drills at game speed and doing other conditioning work.

“Sometimes we do get tired, but when people get fouled, it's nice to get a break a little bit,” Fello said. “I'm definitely used to it. Coach definitely does a good job of helping us keep in shape. We just know that we have to push through and keep playing.”

Now comes a matchup with OLSH (19-6), which lost to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL semifinals and is coming off a PIAA first-round victory over Reynolds. The Chargers advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals last season.

“They're good. They're well-coached,” Ceraso said. “They don't have that one person where you say, hey, if we shut down that one kid, we're going to beat them. You're going to have to be solid up and down the line because they have a few kids. You shut one down, there's going to be another one.

“I think we'll match up well. I think we'll play them tough. I hope we will.”

