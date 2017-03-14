PIAA Class AA girls second round capsule: Leechburg vs. OLSH
PIAA Class AA girls
Second round
Leechburg (15-10) vs. OLSH (19-6)
6 p.m. Thursday at Canon-McMillan
Winner plays: Chartiers-Houston (24-2) or Bellwood Antis (23-4)
Coaches: Joel Ceraso, Leechburg; Don Eckerle, OLSH
Players to watch: Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg; Kennede Mickle, OLSH
Layup lines: The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather forced a postponement until Thursday.
... Both teams lost to eventual champion Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL playoffs: Leechburg (60-44) in the quarterfinals and OLSH (54-39) in the semifinals. ... Leechburg is coming off its first PIAA playoff victory, a 55-51 win over District 9 champion Coudersport. Lovelace scored 26 points for the Blue Devils in that game, and Makenzie Fello added 12. ... Leechburg's starters played the entire game against Coudersport. ... Lovelace leads WPIAL Class AA in scoring average at 23.6 points. ... Juniors Cameron Davies and Brittany Robilio are Leechburg's top shooters. Davies scored six points and Robilio nine against Coudersport. ... The Blue Devils are focusing on rebounding after giving up 24 offensive boards in the first round. ... OLSH beat Reynolds, 42-29, in the first round. Mickle, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, scored 13 points for the Chargers. ... OLSH made the WPIAL semifinals for the second consecutive season and is seeking its second straight PIAA quarterfinal appearance. The Chargers beat Moniteau and West Middlesex in the state playoffs last season before losing to Bishop McCort. ... Three players average double figures in scoring for OLSH: junior Jocelyn Nagy and sophomores Ashley Norling and Maddie Hoff.