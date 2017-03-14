Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

PIAA Class AA girls second round capsule: Leechburg vs. OLSH
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune Review
Leechburg's Mikayla Lovelace (21) leads WPIAL Class 2A players in scoring average at 23.6 points.

Updated 19 minutes ago

PIAA Class AA girls

Second round

Leechburg (15-10) vs. OLSH (19-6)

6 p.m. Thursday at Canon-McMillan

Winner plays: Chartiers-Houston (24-2) or Bellwood Antis (23-4)

Coaches: Joel Ceraso, Leechburg; Don Eckerle, OLSH

Players to watch: Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg; Kennede Mickle, OLSH

Layup lines: The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather forced a postponement until Thursday.

... Both teams lost to eventual champion Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL playoffs: Leechburg (60-44) in the quarterfinals and OLSH (54-39) in the semifinals. ... Leechburg is coming off its first PIAA playoff victory, a 55-51 win over District 9 champion Coudersport. Lovelace scored 26 points for the Blue Devils in that game, and Makenzie Fello added 12. ... Leechburg's starters played the entire game against Coudersport. ... Lovelace leads WPIAL Class AA in scoring average at 23.6 points. ... Juniors Cameron Davies and Brittany Robilio are Leechburg's top shooters. Davies scored six points and Robilio nine against Coudersport. ... The Blue Devils are focusing on rebounding after giving up 24 offensive boards in the first round. ... OLSH beat Reynolds, 42-29, in the first round. Mickle, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, scored 13 points for the Chargers. ... OLSH made the WPIAL semifinals for the second consecutive season and is seeking its second straight PIAA quarterfinal appearance. The Chargers beat Moniteau and West Middlesex in the state playoffs last season before losing to Bishop McCort. ... Three players average double figures in scoring for OLSH: junior Jocelyn Nagy and sophomores Ashley Norling and Maddie Hoff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.