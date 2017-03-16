Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Hertzog's 29 points guide GCC boys into PIAA quarterfinals
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic celebrates their 72-63 win over previously undefeated Coudersport in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) is fouled by Coudersport's Jared Green (30) late in the fourth quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) drives and scores in front of Coudersport's Hunter Ricke (35) to give the Centurions a 38-33 lead within the final two minutes of the first half in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alvin Ross (3) scores on a 3-point shot at 3:49 of the third quarter against Coudersport in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Dominick Eisaman (15) scores to give the Centurions a 70-60 lead with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Greg Bisignani talks with Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (2) during a stop in play as the Centurions lead Coudersport in the third quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores off a steal to make the score 57-48 late in the third quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Dominick Eisaman (15) drives the baseline to score over Coudersport's David Rigas (20) during the third quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) scores off a pass from Asa Klimchock during the opening minute of the fourth quarter against Coudersport in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's bench reacts to a 3-point basket by Alvin Ross in the third quarter against Coudersport during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Greg Bisignani talks with his team prior to the start of the fourth quarter as they lead Coudersport 58-50 in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (2) hits a 3-pointer to give the Centurions a 36-32 lead over Coudersport with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) is fouled by Coudersport's Jared Green (30) as he makes a shot over Owen Chambers (15) off an offensive rebound during the second quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) is fouled by Coudersport's Jared Green (30) late in the third quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) hits a 3-pointer over Coudersport's Aaron Wolfinger (12) in the opening minutes of the first quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alvin Ross (3) has his shot disrupted by Coudersport's Derek Keglovits (left) and Zach Layag (10) during the second quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) hits on a jump shot to give his team a 20-12 lead over Coudersport during the first quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Dominick Eisaman (15) drives into the lane and scores over Coudersport's David Rigas (20) to give the Centurions a 25-12 lead in the first quarter during the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) is fouled by Coudersport's Owen Chambers (15) as he puts up a shot off a rebound during the first quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores in the opening minute of the first quarter against Coudersport in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) grabs an offensive rebound in front of Coudersport's Jared Green (30) during the first quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) has his shot blocked by Coudersport's Jared Green (left) during the opening minutes of the second quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) is fouled by Coudersport's Jared Green (30) at 5:09 of the first quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) hits a 3-pointer to give his team a 14-8 lead over Coudersport midway through the first quarter in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Clearfield Area High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 72-63, eliminating Coudersport from the playoffs with their first loss of the season.

Updated less than a minute ago

CLEARFIELD — Ben Hertzog said he liked the rims at Clearfield High School during warm-ups.

The Greensburg Central Catholic senior guard liked them even more in the game.

Hertzog hit 8 of his first 10 shots, made a number athletic moves in the paint and nearly dunked on defenders in one of his best games. It added up to a career-high 29 points and keyed an amped-up start for the Centurions, who handed District 9 champion Coudersport its first loss, 72-63 on Thursday night in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game.

“We have been starting extra slow, and we wanted to change that tonight,” said Hertzog, who scored 13 in the first quarter. “I told coach Dave (Palcic) I liked the rims. We knew (Coudersport) didn't have anybody to match up with us.”

Who knows if Hertzog would have felt the same way about the baskets at DuBois, the original site for the game before it was abruptly moved Wednesday. But he warmed up quickly to the ones at Clearfield, and GCC's season lives on because of it.

GCC (25-1) moves into the quarterfinals for the fifth time in eight years and will meet the winner of WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy (22-4) and Bishop Guilfoyle (18-7) on Saturday for a spot in the state final four.

GCC built a 13-point lead early and repelled several comebacks by the Falcons (13-1), who have only lost three times in two years.

A smaller lineup did not back down against GCC, attacking the rim and hitting from the perimeter.

“Coudersport was 25-0 for a reason,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “They are a classic picture of a great team and they play hard. They kept battling back. I am really proud of our kids because this was a great win. We're happy to keep playing.”

So, with that WPIAL semifinal loss to OLSH fading fast in the rearview mirror, GCC looks back to form. Not only did the Centurions set the tone early, but they moved the ball effectively in prolonged offensive sets and made extra passes.

“Much better passes lead to better shots,” Bisignani said.

Some of the on-the-money gems: Jack Liberatore made a layup off a no-look pass from Neal McDermott in the first quarter. Hertzog dropped an athletic tip-in and two alley-oop layups, one from Liberatore, and nearly threw down a pair of dunks, the first from a nifty Asa Klimchock feed.

GCC's senior starters have height.

Hertzog was “Big Ben” at 6-foot-3, McDermott 6-2, Liberatore 6-2, and Dom Eisaman 6-4.

Coudersport's tallest player was 6-1.

“They outrebounded us and were physical,” Coudersport coach Brian Furman said. “There were three or four flows where they got up 10 and we'd cut it to four, but we couldn't get over the hump.”

McDermott added 16 points and had 12 rebounds for GCC.

“We made sure to get out and run our sets from the beginning,” said Hertzog, who led GCC with a then-career-best 24 points in the state first round. “That gave us a boost. We knew from film that (Coudersport) didn't switch on screens. Our zone offense is very good.”

GCC had an NBA-like first quarter.

Hertzog was locked-in offensively in the opening eight minutes, hitting 6 of 7 shots for 13 points to stake GCC to a 27-15 lead.

But Coudersport quickly turned it around, scoring the first seven points of the third and using a 17-6 run to cut it to 33-32.

Klimchock hit a 3-pointer to key a 9-1 run to close the first half for GCC, and the Centurions led 42-33 at the half.

Zach Layag and Jared Green each scored 17 for Coudersport, which cut it to three in the third (46-43) on a hard drive by Layag.

But an alley-oop by Hertzog and a steal and score by McDermott gave GCC a 57-48 lead. Derek Keglovits helped the Falcons creep within 60-55, but McDermott's extra pass to Eisaman led to a layup and GCC stretched it back to 11 (66-55).

“That's the best team we have played all season,” Furman said. “We knew we'd have to play our absolute best to beat them.”

Keglovits finished with 12 points.

Owen Chambers, who was limited to eight points with Liberatore on him, converted a three-point play for the Falcons with two minutes to go in the fourth to make it 70-63. Hertzog made two free throws for the final points, and GCC passed around to kill the clock with little resistance.

“I think we ran our offense all the way through (on sets) for the first time all year,” Hertzog said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.