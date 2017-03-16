Greensburg CC girls lose in 2nd round of states

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Usually diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Not for Greensburg Central Catholic on Thursday.

Camp Hill junior point guard Diamond Bragg scored 17 points, and a diamond-and-one defense on Centurions senior guard Brittany Stawovy helped the District 3 champion Lions to a 60-52 victory in a PIAA Class AA second-round game.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but this week's snowstorm pushed it back two days. Camp Hill (23-5) will play the winner of Friday's game between Old Forge and Mahanoy, which moved back a third day because of the storm.

Greensburg Central Catholic (19-6) stayed with Camp Hill and led a couple of times before falling behind 18-15 after a quarter as Bragg hit a layup at the buzzer.

Camp Hill made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and three more in the second. The Lions had 12 for the game from six players.

“We tried to take Diamond away from penetrating, but she kicked out to (Sheridan) Reid, and she killed us,” GCC coach Joe Eisaman said. “They're a great one-two combination. We challenged some of those 3-pointers, and they still made them.”

Reid made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points. She made four 3s in the third quarter, including three straight when GCC was mounting a small comeback.

Camp Hill, which outscored GCC, 32-20, over the middle two quarters, led 34-21 at halftime and extended its lead to 47-29 in the third quarter.

“If we don't have that 3-point shooting, we might not win,” Camp Hill coach Mark Clarke said. “We have to do a better job handling the ball. We had too many turnovers.

“I got confused on player's numbers. We did a good job on 11, but I misidentified No. 14.”

Greensburg Central Catholic chipped away at a 53-35 deficit in the final quarter, cutting the Camp Hill lead to eight, but time ran out.

Stawovy scored 11 of her 19 points in the final quarter as GCC outscored Camp Hill, 17-10.

“The second quarter hurt us,” Eisaman said. “We needed someone to step up and give us secondary scoring and didn't get it. We had the shots, we just didn't make them. We needed that if we were to beat them.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.