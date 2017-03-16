Trib Cup: Shady Side Academy boys' playoff run comes to an end

The Shady Side Academy boys basketball program was aiming to regain the success it enjoyed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, an era that saw the team earn five appearances in the WPIAL title game and two in the state championship over a seven-year span.

And if the 2017 season is any indication, the Indians are well on their way to doing so.

After advancing to the WPIAL semifinal and winning 19 games for the first time since the 2009-10 season, Shady Side Academy's success this year has coach David Vadnais excited about the program's direction.

“We can look back on this year and the kids can be pretty proud of what they did, the coaching staff can be proud of what we did and just try to build on it,” Vadnais said. “The late 1990s of Shady Side Academy basketball is pretty well known and respected, and the program was expected to succeed and play at this level every year, and that's what we'd like to get it back to.”

“It feels good to get us moving back in the right direction,” senior guard/forward Etai Groff added. “We were in kind of a slump throughout a couple years, and it's definitely cool for me and my fellow seniors to kind of lead the way to more WPIAL and state championships.”

After earning the Section 3-3A championship and advancing past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Indians (19-7) are highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team and are a big part of Shady Side Academy's first-place ranking in the Class AAA standings.

The team's run to the WPIAL semifinals was led by the play of seniors Groff and guard Kirf Olander, a duo that had the ability to carry the team to a victory any time they walked out on the court.

“We've got two kids, who on a given night, can go out and score 20 to 30 points,” Vadnais said. “It makes everybody's job easier as a coach when you've got kids that can go do that.”

And when Olander missed a handful of games toward the end of the season with an injury, it was Groff who carried the team to its section title, as well as its WPIAL playoff wins over Carlynton and Southmoreland and a victory over Fairview in the PIAA playoffs.

“He's a very skilled player. He's worked hard at his game,” Vadnais said. “We've challenged him during his time here and he's worked on it on his own a lot. … This year I think as the year went on, he really played his best basketball the last third of the year.”

In addition to Groff and Olander, Shady Side Academy relied on an experienced starting lineup and a deep bench as well. Vadnais credited freshman guard/forward Grady Munroe for his improvement on the defensive end of the court, along with sophomore guard Skyy Moore's ability to drive to the basket and junior guard/forward Peter McIlroy, who typically guarded the opposing team's best player.

Junior guard Frankie Fuhrer played an important role as the team's sixth man, while sophomores Ronan O'Connor and Mike George manned the center position.

“We'll go nine, 10 deep, and they don't all play the same minutes and it's not equal playing time, but we've got depth to our team where if we've got to give a guy a few minutes here or there we're able to do that,” Vadnais said. “And I think that's been really helpful for us.”

Despite falling to WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in overtime in the second round of the PIAA tournament, the Indians made progress in 2017, and hope to carry that momentum to bring the program back to consistent prominence going forward.

“My sophomore and junior year we lost in the quarterfinals, so to be able to move on from that was pretty cool and special just to be a part of that,” Groff said.

“This is a really successful year for this group of guys and we want to build on it,” added Vadnais. “We expect to be here every year. Hopefully the guys can learn from it and playing in the semifinals of the WPIAL, or playing in the round of 16 (in the PIAA playoffs) … guys get that experience and apply it going forward.”

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.