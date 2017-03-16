Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

PIAA basketball roundup: Butler earns 4th meeting with Pine-Richland

Staff Reports | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 11:18 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Fans of the Butler boys basketball team are hoping the fourth time is a charm.

The Golden Tornado earned a fourth meeting with WPIAL champion Pine-Richland after defeating District 6 champion State College, 53-50, in a PIAA Class 6A second-round game Thursday at Pitt-Johnstown.

Ethan Morton had 14 points for Butler (19-9), which lost by one point, five points and nine points to the Rams.

The teams will play in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 47 — Andrew Petcash had 19 points and Phil Jurkovec added 14 as Pine-Richland (26-1) earned a PIAA Class 6A second-round win at Baldwin. Jackson Blaufeld had 20 points for Allderdice (19-9).

Mars 72, Cathedral Prep 61 — Robby Carmody poured in 45 points as WPIAL fourth-place finisher Mars (17-9) earned a PIAA Class 5A second-round win at Sharon. The Fightin' Planets will play District 10 champion Meadville (24-1) in the quarterfinals.

Quaker Valley 64, Grove City 42 — Coletrane Washington had 20 points to lead WPIAL runner-up Quaker Valley (24-3) to a PIAA Class 4A second-round win at North Allegheny. Danny Conlan and Amos Luptak added 12 points and Ricky Guss had 11 for the Quakers, who will play District 3 runner-up Middletown in the quarterfinals.

New Castle 62, McGuffey 36 — Geno Stone had 19 points, Gino Demonaco scored 15 and Marcus Hooker added 14 to help WPIAL champion New Castle (26-2) to a PIAA Class 4A second-round win at Ambridge. The Red Hurricanes jumped out to a 16-4 lead. New Castle will play District 10 champ Strong Vincent (25-3) in the quarterfinals.

Strong Vincent 71, Beaver Falls 48 — Torian Leak and Bryce Strati each had 11 points but Beaver Falls (13-10) fell in a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Sharon. Strong Vincent used a 27-9 third-quarter run to pull away.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Shady Side Academy 45 (OT) — Zach Offi's buzzer-beating 3-pointer sealed a PIAA Class 3A second-round win for WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (23-5) at Armstrong. The Trojans will play Central Cambria in the quarterfinals.

Central Cambria 67, Riverside 63 — The Red Devils (22-6) will be in the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time after a Class 3A second-round victory at Armstrong. Evan Bopp led the way with 27 points and Matt Holsinger had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Riverside (17-8), gunning for its first state quarterfinal appearance since 1979, was led by Austin Dambach's 19 points and 14 from Dylan Speicher.

Washington 59, Erie First Christian 46 — Matt Popeck's 26 points led the way for Washington (22-5) in a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Farrell. The Little Prexies will play Lincoln Park in the quarterfinals.

Lincoln Park 58, Greenville 46 — Nelly Cummings tallied 33 points as WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park (23-5) won a PIAA Class 3A second-round game at New Castle.

Bishop Canevin 61, Wilmington 52 — At North Allegheny, Mitchell King scored 21 points, Walter Bonds had 17 and Julian Bonds added 14 to guide WPIAL third-place finisher Bishop Canevin (21-5) to a PIAA Class 2A second-round win.

OLSH 60, Bishop McCort 55 — WPIAL runner-up OLSH (20-8) picked up a in victory in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Norwin. OLSH will play Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 70, Bishop Guilfoyle 58 — Nate Ridgeway had 22 points and David Groetsch added 16 as WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy (23-4) won a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Hempfield. Chris Groetsch added 10 points for the Panthers, who will play Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Monessen 71, Shanksville 56 — Justice Rice had 24 points and Jaden Altomore scored 22 to lead WPIAL champion Monessen (21-7) to a PIAA Class A second-round win at Norwin. Monessen will play Saltsburg in the quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 56, Mt. Lebanon 52 — WPIAL champion North Allegheny (26-1) finished on a 20-11 run to rally for a PIAA Class 6A second-round win at Canon-McMillan.

Hailey Zeise had 15 points, Madelyn Fischer added 13 and Rachel Martindale had 10 for the Tigers. McKenzie Bushee scored 20 for Mt. Lebanon (19-7).

Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41 — At Hollidaysburg, senior guard Desiree Oliver scored 26 points and sophomore center Tayonna Robertson added 13, and Penn Hills rolled to a PIAA Class 6A second-round win. Penn Hills used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to open up a 12-3 lead and led 29-19 at halftime.

Trinity 50, Chartiers Valley 37 — Sierra Kotchman had 16 points, Rachel Lemons scored 13 and Riley DeRubbo added 10 as Trinity (24-3) won a PIAA Class 5A second-round game at Peters Township. Megan McConnell had 11 points and Lauren Wagner and Gabby Legister each added 10 for WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley (20-8).

Oakland Catholic 47, Mars 37 — Alexis Sestric had 14 points to guide WPIAL runner-up Oakland Catholic (24-4) to a PIAA Class 5A second-round game at North Allegheny. Lauren Wasylson had 16 points and Tai Johnson scored 13 for Mars (18-8).

South Fayette 68, Hampton 65 — South Fayette (19-6) earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a PIAA Class 5A second-round win over Hampton (23-4) at Ambridge. The Lions will play Oakland Catholic on Saturday.

CWNC 59, Punxsutawney 29 — Sam Breen, the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year, tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds as WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (25-2) won a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Armstrong. The Trojanettes will play Villa Maria in the quarterfinals.

Villa Maria Academy 75, Blackhawk 50 — Mady Aulbach tallied 17 points and Mackenzie Amalia scored 16, but WPIAL runner-up Blackhawk (17-10) lost a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Sharon. Villa Maria (20-5), the District 10 champion, closed on a 24-9 run.

Bishop Canevin 51, East Allegheny 25 — Brionna Allen's 24 points paced WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin (21-5) to a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Peters Township. Cache Street had 10 points for East Allegheny (24-2), which trailed 10-0 after the first quarter.

Neshannock 46, Karns City 38 — WPIAL runner-up Neshannock (25-2) earned a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Slippery Rock. The Lancers will play District 6 champion West Shamokin (26-2) in the quarterfinals.

Carlynton 39, Riverside 31 — Diamond Thomas' 12 points paced Carlynton (19-7) to a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Ambridge. Sydney Wolf had 14 points for Riverside (19-7).

Bellwood-Antis 80, Chartiers-Houston 66 — Alexa Williamson had 35 points but WPIAL champion Chartiers-Houston (24-3) dropped a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Hempfield.

Bishop McCort 57, Vincentian Academy 45 — Haley Thomas had 38 points to lead District 6 champion Bishop McCort (23-4) past WPIAL runner-up Vincentian (21-6) in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Norwin.

Juniata Valley 57, Winchester Thurston 28 — WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (23-2) was bounced from the PIAA playoffs after a Class A second-round loss at Pitt-Johnstown.

North Clarion 68, Cornell 58 — Daeja Quick had 29 points and Jaelah Smith scored 11 but Cornell (21-7) lost a PIAA Class A second-round game at Slippery Rock.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.