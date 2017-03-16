PIAA basketball roundup: Butler earns 4th meeting with Pine-Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans of the Butler boys basketball team are hoping the fourth time is a charm.

The Golden Tornado earned a fourth meeting with WPIAL champion Pine-Richland after defeating District 6 champion State College, 53-50, in a PIAA Class 6A second-round game Thursday at Pitt-Johnstown.

Ethan Morton had 14 points for Butler (19-9), which lost by one point, five points and nine points to the Rams.

The teams will play in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 47 — Andrew Petcash had 19 points and Phil Jurkovec added 14 as Pine-Richland (26-1) earned a PIAA Class 6A second-round win at Baldwin. Jackson Blaufeld had 20 points for Allderdice (19-9).

Mars 72, Cathedral Prep 61 — Robby Carmody poured in 45 points as WPIAL fourth-place finisher Mars (17-9) earned a PIAA Class 5A second-round win at Sharon. The Fightin' Planets will play District 10 champion Meadville (24-1) in the quarterfinals.

Quaker Valley 64, Grove City 42 — Coletrane Washington had 20 points to lead WPIAL runner-up Quaker Valley (24-3) to a PIAA Class 4A second-round win at North Allegheny. Danny Conlan and Amos Luptak added 12 points and Ricky Guss had 11 for the Quakers, who will play District 3 runner-up Middletown in the quarterfinals.

New Castle 62, McGuffey 36 — Geno Stone had 19 points, Gino Demonaco scored 15 and Marcus Hooker added 14 to help WPIAL champion New Castle (26-2) to a PIAA Class 4A second-round win at Ambridge. The Red Hurricanes jumped out to a 16-4 lead. New Castle will play District 10 champ Strong Vincent (25-3) in the quarterfinals.

Strong Vincent 71, Beaver Falls 48 — Torian Leak and Bryce Strati each had 11 points but Beaver Falls (13-10) fell in a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Sharon. Strong Vincent used a 27-9 third-quarter run to pull away.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Shady Side Academy 45 (OT) — Zach Offi's buzzer-beating 3-pointer sealed a PIAA Class 3A second-round win for WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (23-5) at Armstrong. The Trojans will play Central Cambria in the quarterfinals.

Central Cambria 67, Riverside 63 — The Red Devils (22-6) will be in the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time after a Class 3A second-round victory at Armstrong. Evan Bopp led the way with 27 points and Matt Holsinger had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Riverside (17-8), gunning for its first state quarterfinal appearance since 1979, was led by Austin Dambach's 19 points and 14 from Dylan Speicher.

Washington 59, Erie First Christian 46 — Matt Popeck's 26 points led the way for Washington (22-5) in a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Farrell. The Little Prexies will play Lincoln Park in the quarterfinals.

Lincoln Park 58, Greenville 46 — Nelly Cummings tallied 33 points as WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park (23-5) won a PIAA Class 3A second-round game at New Castle.

Bishop Canevin 61, Wilmington 52 — At North Allegheny, Mitchell King scored 21 points, Walter Bonds had 17 and Julian Bonds added 14 to guide WPIAL third-place finisher Bishop Canevin (21-5) to a PIAA Class 2A second-round win.

OLSH 60, Bishop McCort 55 — WPIAL runner-up OLSH (20-8) picked up a in victory in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Norwin. OLSH will play Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 70, Bishop Guilfoyle 58 — Nate Ridgeway had 22 points and David Groetsch added 16 as WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy (23-4) won a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Hempfield. Chris Groetsch added 10 points for the Panthers, who will play Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Monessen 71, Shanksville 56 — Justice Rice had 24 points and Jaden Altomore scored 22 to lead WPIAL champion Monessen (21-7) to a PIAA Class A second-round win at Norwin. Monessen will play Saltsburg in the quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 56, Mt. Lebanon 52 — WPIAL champion North Allegheny (26-1) finished on a 20-11 run to rally for a PIAA Class 6A second-round win at Canon-McMillan.

Hailey Zeise had 15 points, Madelyn Fischer added 13 and Rachel Martindale had 10 for the Tigers. McKenzie Bushee scored 20 for Mt. Lebanon (19-7).

Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41 — At Hollidaysburg, senior guard Desiree Oliver scored 26 points and sophomore center Tayonna Robertson added 13, and Penn Hills rolled to a PIAA Class 6A second-round win. Penn Hills used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to open up a 12-3 lead and led 29-19 at halftime.

Trinity 50, Chartiers Valley 37 — Sierra Kotchman had 16 points, Rachel Lemons scored 13 and Riley DeRubbo added 10 as Trinity (24-3) won a PIAA Class 5A second-round game at Peters Township. Megan McConnell had 11 points and Lauren Wagner and Gabby Legister each added 10 for WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley (20-8).

Oakland Catholic 47, Mars 37 — Alexis Sestric had 14 points to guide WPIAL runner-up Oakland Catholic (24-4) to a PIAA Class 5A second-round game at North Allegheny. Lauren Wasylson had 16 points and Tai Johnson scored 13 for Mars (18-8).

South Fayette 68, Hampton 65 — South Fayette (19-6) earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a PIAA Class 5A second-round win over Hampton (23-4) at Ambridge. The Lions will play Oakland Catholic on Saturday.

CWNC 59, Punxsutawney 29 — Sam Breen, the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year, tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds as WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (25-2) won a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Armstrong. The Trojanettes will play Villa Maria in the quarterfinals.

Villa Maria Academy 75, Blackhawk 50 — Mady Aulbach tallied 17 points and Mackenzie Amalia scored 16, but WPIAL runner-up Blackhawk (17-10) lost a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Sharon. Villa Maria (20-5), the District 10 champion, closed on a 24-9 run.

Bishop Canevin 51, East Allegheny 25 — Brionna Allen's 24 points paced WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin (21-5) to a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Peters Township. Cache Street had 10 points for East Allegheny (24-2), which trailed 10-0 after the first quarter.

Neshannock 46, Karns City 38 — WPIAL runner-up Neshannock (25-2) earned a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Slippery Rock. The Lancers will play District 6 champion West Shamokin (26-2) in the quarterfinals.

Carlynton 39, Riverside 31 — Diamond Thomas' 12 points paced Carlynton (19-7) to a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Ambridge. Sydney Wolf had 14 points for Riverside (19-7).

Bellwood-Antis 80, Chartiers-Houston 66 — Alexa Williamson had 35 points but WPIAL champion Chartiers-Houston (24-3) dropped a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Hempfield.

Bishop McCort 57, Vincentian Academy 45 — Haley Thomas had 38 points to lead District 6 champion Bishop McCort (23-4) past WPIAL runner-up Vincentian (21-6) in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Norwin.

Juniata Valley 57, Winchester Thurston 28 — WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (23-2) was bounced from the PIAA playoffs after a Class A second-round loss at Pitt-Johnstown.

North Clarion 68, Cornell 58 — Daeja Quick had 29 points and Jaelah Smith scored 11 but Cornell (21-7) lost a PIAA Class A second-round game at Slippery Rock.