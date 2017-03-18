High school roundup: Mars boys basketball falls to Meadville in PIAAs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Meadville didn't always look like its high-scoring self Saturday, slipping into the fourth quarter with just 39 points — almost 30 below its season average.

But then Mars' offense stalled.

With a one-point lead after three, the Planets made just three shots in the fourth quarter and lost to the District 10 champion Bulldogs, 53-46, in a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Slippery Rock University.

Mars was outscored 14-6 in the final quarter.

“We just never got the pace in that quarter where we wanted it,” Mars coach Rob Carmody said. “… Quite honestly, we got some really good looks. We did, and that's all you can ask for.”

Robby Carmody had 25 points for Mars (17-10), the fourth seed from the WPIAL.

Behind the star junior, Mars had led 42-41 with 4 minutes left when a put-back basket by forward Lashon Lindsey gave Meadville (25-1) the lead for good. Lindsey, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Mars scored just two points in the final two and a half minutes.

Lindsay had another key offensive rebound with 1:15 left. The extended possession led to two made free throws for senior Simeal Wofford and a 49-46 lead. Wofford led with 21 points.

“They took a 3, we missed a box out, they got the ball and scored,” coach Rob Carmody said. “If we rebound the ball there and we're down one, who knows?”

Mars' three-point deficit doubled when Meadville's Armoni Foster stole a Mars inbounds pass and broke downcourt for a layup and free throw. With 34 seconds left, Meadville led 51-46.

Meadville averages 68 points, Foster is the school's all-time scoring leader and Wofford has 1,000 career points. The team scored 80 points in a second-round victory over Franklin Regional.

Class 4A semifinalist Strong Vincent is the only team to defeat Meadville this season.

“If you'd told me … we were going to be in the low 50s,” Rob Carmody said. “I would have felt pretty good about our chances of winning.”

With 1,450 career points, Carmody broke the school's scoring record set a year ago by John Castello.

Mars was the PIAA Class 3A runner-up last season but graduated most of that lineup.

“You lose 12 guys from a state championship team … to be one of the final eight teams in the state — to be the last from the WPIAL in Class 5A — that's a great accomplishment for these guys and our program,” Rob Carmody said.

Quaker Valley 77, Middletown 66 ­— Danny Conlan scored 20 points, and Coletrane Washington added 18 to lead Quaker Valley (25-3) over Middletown (22-6) in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs at Altoona. Ricky Guss added 13 points, and Amos Luptak and Wolf Moser 12 points each for Quaker Valley while Ryan Hughes paced Middletown with 17 points.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 63, Central Cambria 40 — At Norwin, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic outscored Central Cambria, 46-17, in the middle two quarters and rolled to an easy PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal victory over the District 6 champions. The WPIAL champions will face Lincoln Park for the right to make a trip to Hershey for the championship.

Kenny Fukon scored 16 points, and Vinnie Dinicola added 14 for CWNC (24-5). Evan Popp scored 15 for Central Cambria (22-7).

Lincoln Park 70, Washington 58 — WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park (23-5) held off surging Washington (22-6) in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Baldwin as Bowling Green recruit Nelly Cummings scored a team-high 23 points and Evan Brown added 16. Washington trailed by 23 at one point before the Little Prexies fought back to cut the margin to eight early in the fourth quarter. Matt Popeck led all scorers with 27 for Washington, and teammate Isaiah Robinson had 14. Lincoln Park advances to play Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in Tuesday's semifinals.

Bishop Canevin 66, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 60 — Walter Bonds led all scorers with 24 points, and Bishop Canevin (22-5) topped OLSH (20-9) in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Ambridge. The Crusaders, who advance the first PIAA semifinals in school history, had three other players reach double-figures: Mitchell King (14), Julian Bonds (12) and Kellan Gustine (12).

The Chargers made a strong push in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome Bishop Canevin's 39-25 halftime lead. Austin Wigley and Donovan Johnson scored 17 points for OLSH, and Matthew Quinn added 11 points in the loss.

Girls basketball

Trinity 44, Radnor Archbishop Carroll 39 — Sierra Kotchman, who broke the school all-time scoring record and has 1,662 points, scored 13 points to lead Trinity (25-3) to a PIAA Class 5A win over Archbishop Carroll (20-6) in quarterfinal action at Chambersburg. Alayna Cappelli led Trinity in scoring with 14 points, and Archbishop Carroll was led by Bella Sorrentino's 17 points.

South Fayette 53, Oakland Catholic 35 — Maddie Gutierrez scored a game-high 16 points to lead South Fayette (20-6) to a PIAA Class 5A win over Oakland Catholic (24-5) in the quarterfinal round at North Allegheny. South Fayette was able to jump out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and didn't look back as WPIAL Class 5A runner-up Oakland Catholic was held to its second-lowest point total this season. Jordan Caputo added 12 points in the win, and Alexis Sestric scored 11 points for Oakland Catholic.

Villa Maria 57, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 41 — CWNC senior Sam Breen scored all 12 of her points in the first quarter as the Trojans built a 20-11 lead, but the District 10 champions dominated the next quarter to win the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal at Slippery Rock University. Villa Maria outscored CWNC, 23-5, in the second quarter and then held the WPIAL champion to 16 points after halftime.

CWNC (25-3) was the PIAA Class A champ last season. Tess Myers led CWNC with 14 points. Breen, a Dayton recruit, was limited by foul trouble.

Madison Demski scored 16 points, and Molly Mraz had 11 for Villa Maria (21-5).

West Shamokin 38, Neshannock 35 — Olivia Fusaro scored 18 points to lead West Shamokin (27-2), the District 6 champion, to a PIAA Class 3A win over Neshannock (25-3) at North Allegheny. Jasah Huth added 12 points in the win for West Shamokin, which held Neshannock to two points in the second quarter and took a 21-11 lead into halftime. Bella Burrelli led Neshannock with 14 points, and Carmi Matarazzo added 11 points in the loss.

Bishop Canevin 55, Carlynton 29 — Brionna Allen's 16 points led four Bishop Canevin scorers in double digits in a PIAA Class 3A win over Carlynton (19-8) at Ambridge. Shamyjha Price scored 14 points for Bishop Canevin (22-5), and teammates Sarah Green and Lauren Gamble added 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Crusaders outscored Carlynton, 16-3, in the first quarter on way to a 23-11 halftime lead.

Bellwood-Antis 62, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 34 — The Chargers (20-7) were able to hang with Bellwood-Antis (25-4), the District 6 runner-up, as they were only down 14-10 after the first quarter in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup at Forest Hills. Bellwood-Antis was able to outscore OLSH, 48-24, in the final three quarters. Kennede Mickle led OLSH with 11 points, and Bellwood-Antis was led by Ally Campbell, who scored 21 points, and Karson Swogger, who finished with 20 points.