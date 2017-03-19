'Unbelievable' run for Hampton boys basketball seniors

One more play. That was what the Hampton Talbots and coach Joe Lafko were preaching before the WPIAL playoffs after a season full of close losses took their playoff hopes down to the final week before slipping in as the fourth and last seed in the section.

As fate would have it, it was a play that didn't happen that sealed one of the biggest wins for the program in recent memory against Section 2 nemesis Mars in the WPIAL 5A semifinals at North Allegheny.

After coming back from a 40-33 deficit to take a 61-58 lead with 5 seconds left, Hampton chose to intentionally foul. Talbots freshman Isaac DeGregorio fouled Mars guard Robby Carmody near midcourt, but the star junior threw up a half-court shot that went in.

Time had to stand still for a Talbots team that saw Mars win on a buzzer-beater in the last regular-season game. It would have been a bitter pill to swallow. But the official said the foul occurred before the shot, waving off the basket.

“There's so many games that come to mind as a coach looking back on 27 years,” said Lafko, who coached in his seventh WPIAL championship game in 11 years, winning in 2008. “But that game was certainly special.”

Though the Talbots (16-11) couldn't finish off Moon in the WPIAL championship game before losing another match with Mars, 85-81, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs, the team showed its resolve that was built through adversity.

“It's unbelievable,” said Antonio Ionadi, a Case Western recruit who led the team in scoring with 22.5 points per game. “The middle of the year, we were at one point 6-5. There's no way people thought we were going to make it that far.”

Injuries slowed up the Talbots in the middle of the season, as the team relied on senior leadership from starters Ionadi, Concordia (Mich.) recruit Mark Shehady and Kyle Reese. The team played a brutal nonsection schedule that included wins against WPIAL 6A champion Mt. Lebanon, PIAA playoff qualifier Allderdice and former section foe Highlands, and it lost to 6A power North Hills (twice) and 4A champion New Castle.

“It made for a seasoned ballclub when we went into the playoffs,” Lafko said.

At the season's outset, Lafko predicted the section would be one of the best in the state and was not far off. The four playoff qualifiers in Section 5A (Mars, Chartiers Valley, Moon and Hampton) earned four of the top five playoff seeds and comprised the tournament's final four.

“We knew going in the kind of teams in our section,” Lafko said. “The quality of the coaches and level of talent. It didn't surprise me all four teams were in the semifinals.”

The Talbots fought through a 19-4 deficit to McKeesport in the quarterfinals, erased a seven-point lead against Mars in the next game and nearly erased a 20-point deficit against the Planets in the state playoffs.

“That was one of our team themes,” Ionadi said. “We could battle through adversity. No matter what the score, we always focused on the next play. There's no 25-point shot that's going to get you back into it, but if you keep chipping away.”

Having to graduate eight seniors, Lafko will look to rebuild around letterwinners Adam Bittner and DeGregorio, players who stepped in and played well when other starters went down.

“When we look back at the success of the playoff run, playing at the Petersen Events Center for the first 5A championship, I think these guys will look back with a lot of satisfaction on that success.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.