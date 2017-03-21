SSA boys fall short in 2nd round

The Shady Side Academy boys basketball team had its season come to a close on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer March 16.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Zach Offi nailed the shot in overtime to give the WPIAL champ Trojans a thrilling 48-45 overtime win in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

The game was tight throughout with most of the thrills coming in the final moments of the fourth quarter and the overtime. North Catholic scored on a layup with seven seconds left in regulation to give CWNC a two-point lead, but SSA's Etai Groff went coast-to-coast and scored to send the game into overtime, where Offi became the hero.

“It was a great game between two really good teams,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “Unfortunately for us in overtime, they had the ball last and made the most of it. I know we didn't win, but I love the way our guys played. We played a complete game and gave the WPIAL champs everything we had and came up one play short.

“Shady Side Academy should be proud of the way our kids represented the school. During the game, calls didn't always go our way, but the guys stayed positive and kept working. We missed some shots during regulation that really hurt us.”

Groff scored 18 points, and Kirf Olander added 10 for the Indians (19-8).

“Etai was the best player on the floor the second half and overtime,” Vadnais said. “He made big play after big play. We turned the ball over twice to start overtime to put us in a difficult spot. We continued to battle. We guarded the last position as well as we could. Their guy hit an extremely difficult shot to win it.”

For Groff and Olander, it was their final game in an SSA uniform.

“We will not replace Etai or Kirf next year,” Vadnais said. “We will need to find a way to make up for their loss. It won't be easy, but we have guys on the JV team ready to step up and help us win.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.