GCC boys to meet Sewickley Academy in 'game people wanted to see'

... The Centurions handed District 9 champion Coudersport its first loss with a 72-63 victory in the second round Thursday at Clearfield. Senior guard Ben Hertzog scored 13 of his career-high 29 points in GCC's 27-point first quarter. Senior guard Neal McDermott (21 ppg) added 16 points and 12 rebounds. ... Hertzog scored 24 in a 66-53 win over West Middlesex in the first round. ... Built much like GCC in terms of its make-up and balance, WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy also has depth and size. ... In Thursday's 70-58 second-round win over Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, sophomore forward Nate Ridgeway scored 22 points and junior guard David Groetsch added 16, while senior Declan Hickton grabbed 14 rebounds. ... Senior guard Chris Groetsch scored a game-high 24 points and dished six assists in the WPIAL final, a 71-60 win over OLSH. Senior Justin Pryor had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Dave Groetsch scored 13 and Ridgeway had 12. ... The Panthers reached the state semis in Class A last season and lost to Kennedy Catholic.

• Noteworthy: GCC has reached the quarterfinals for the fifth time in eight years and last made the semifinals in 2013-14, where it lost to Seton-La Salle, 46-44, at North Allegheny ... The Panthers play more underclassmen, including two freshmen.

A second chance doesn't just await teams playing in the PIAA basketball playoffs. Fans also get another shot at matchups they never got to witness in the district tournaments.

Remember how Pine-Richland-Latrobe turned out in the Class 6A first round?

Pine-Richand won 83-82 after Latrobe rallied from 20-down late in the third. That was a 1 vs. 2 matchup that was supposed to happen in the WPIAL finals, but Latrobe was upset by Butler in the quarterfinals.

To another what-could-have-been matchup that got new life: Greensburg Central Catholic (25-1) and Sewickley Academy (23-4) meet Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals — the state's “Elite 8.”

Tip-off is 1:30 p.m. at Baldwin.

If this game is anything like Pine-Richland-Latrobe, watch out. It presents one of the best matchups in the bracket.

“Everyone thought it would be us and Sewickley in the WPIAL finals,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “This is a game people wanted to see.”

GCC began the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 1 seed but was upset by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 54-49, in the semifinals, dashing not only a tremendous run — the first undefeated regular season in program history — but also a chance for the Centurions to see Sewickley Academy in the finals at Petersen Events Center.

Sewickley Academy was seeded third but pulled into the Pete and downed OLSH, 71-60, to win its first WPIAL title since 2010. That came after the Panthers ripped No. 2 Bishop Canevin, 67-51, in the semis.

“Fans will see a great game because both teams are led by experienced seniors who are not only winners in basketball but also in a number of other sports,” Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer said. “Both teams pass the ball really well, are unselfish and clearly enjoy playing with their teammates.”

Two WPIAL teams are guaranteed to make the state final four in 2A. OLSH (20-8) plays Bishop Canevin (21-5) in the other western quarterfinal.

GCC recharged after losing to OLSH and, in two state playoff wins, has looked more like the team that negotiated a bulked-up schedule and captured its eighth consecutive section title. This team has too much talent to not be playing in late March and it knows it.

“It helps when four of our starters are seniors,” said senior guard Ben Hertzog, who is averaging 26.5 points in the PIAA tournament. “And we have (senior) ‘LA' (Ross) coming off the bench. We all know this is our last shot after we blew it in WPIAL's. It's states now: there is no next game.”

Hertzog went for a career-high 29 in Thursday's 72-63 win over Coudersport (25-1), the District 9 champion. GCC went from an undefeated team having to deal with a rare defeat to being another team's first loss.

Hertzog was impressive, hitting pull-up jumpers and even a couple of dunks.

“When he gets going it's hard to stop him; he's playing with a lot of confidence,” Bisignani said. “Most times in the playoffs you see different guys step up. Neal (McDermott) came up big for us for much of the regular season, now Ben has carried us the last two games.”

Like GCC, Sewickley Academy kicks up the pace. The Panthers ran to a 17-point lead in the first half Thursday before slowing it down in the second half.

GCC's last game was a track meet between two uptempo teams. But GCC slowed it down and ran some half-court sets, making several crisp passes before pulling the trigger.

“The past couple games (before Coudersport) we started slow so we have been preaching to get out and get going,” GCC senior guard Neal McDermott said. “We ran some plays. We had a stagger screen like three or four times (on the same possession). That's a lot.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.comor via Twitter @BillBeckner.