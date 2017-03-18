Greensburg Central Catholic boys can't handle Sewickley Academy in PIAA quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dubbed “the game everyone wanted to see” in Class 2A after it failed to transpire in the WPIAL finals, the first-ever boys basketball meeting between Sewickley Academy and Greensburg Central Catholic lived up to the hype — for one team.

It was a buzzkill for the other.

Greensburg Central Catholic struggled to get its offense going against a lane-clogging defense that limited its scorers and fell victim to WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy, 61-46, in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Baldwin.

The Centurions' run in the state playoffs is done, with a final record of 25-2. They have reached the PIAA quarterfinals five times in eight seasons under coach Greg Bisignani.

“They're a good team, and we knew we had to play really well to beat them,” Bisignani said. “We had a lot of missed shots, and a lot of calls didn't go our way. We had five charges. I don't think we had five charges all year.”

Sewickley Academy (23-4), which has won all six of its playoff games by double digits, heads to the state semifinals Tuesday to play Bishop Canevin (22-5).

A matchup of senior-led teams with multisport athletes went to the Panthers because of their defense and ability to limit GCC's transition game.

The Centurions' shots were rushed, and running offensive sets was a challenge — a polar opposite from GCC's second-round win over District 9 champion Coudersport on Thursday.

“Our kids really get back quickly on defense,” Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer said. “Veteran players make all the difference. Our seniors love to play this game. They want to have practice (Sunday).”

Senior guard Justin Pryor led all scorers with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and a sophomore, 6-foot-5 Nate Ridgeway, scored 13 for the Panthers.

Eight players scored for Sewickley, which hasn't lost since Jan. 31 and is playing its first season in Class 2A. No Panthers players attempted more than seven shots in the win.

Senior Jack Liberatore led GCC with 16 points, 12 in the second half. He made 10 of 10 free throws. Senior Ben Hertzog, who scored 24 and 29 points in the Centurions' last two PIAA wins, was held to 13 — four after halftime.

Senior Neal McDermott, who averages 20 points, scored all five of his points in the fourth quarter.

“We knew (Hertzog) and (McDermott) could flat-out score,” Palmer said. “It helps when our guys can guard each other in practice and simulate what other teams can do.”

Bisignani was proud of his seniors in their final game.

“I don't know if there's a program out there that can match what our seniors have done,” Bisignani said. “They had a great run, and I am proud to be their coach.”

GCC had another scratchy start and fell behind 15-6 after a quarter. Eight first-half turnovers and cold shooting had the Centurions down by double figures early in a physical second quarter.

But they came back with an 8-0 run, including two tough scores by sophomore Asa Klimchock, to cut it to 16-14. Klimchock scored nine.

“We knew GCC is a quality team and that they'd make a run,” Palmer said. “We like to substitute a lot, and that keeps us fresh. We did a nice job mixing up our defenses.”

Pryor made consecutive hoops, the second a 3-pointer, to help the Panthers pull ahead 23-16 before they settled on a 24-19 advantage at halftime.

“We made a little run but couldn't get much going for the most part,” Bisignani said. “(Sewickley) shares the ball so well and (has) good schemes. They are tough to guard.”

An early timeout by GCC in the third couldn't quell the Panthers.

The lead swelled to 46-26 late in the third as Sewickley opened the quarter with a 9-0 run that became an 18-4 surge.

GCC only could get to within nine in the fourth. Sewickley made just two field goals in the final eight minutes but sank 11 of 16 free throws to maintain control.

Senior Declan Hickton added nine points, six rebounds and five assists for Sewickley, and junior guard Dave Groetsch chipped in eight points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.