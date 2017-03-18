North Allegheny girls basketball drops Penn Hills in PIAA quarterfinals

North Allegheny's path toward a state title keeps going, but the Tigers had to get past one of the WPIAL's top players to do so.

The Tigers trapped and ran multiple players at Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver, and while the senior Temple recruit scored a game-high 17 points, it was North Allegheny that advanced with a 50-38 win in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals Saturday at Baldwin.

Rachel Martindale led WPIAL champ North Allegheny (27-1) with 15 points, Hailey Zeise had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Madelyn Fischer added 10 points for the Tigers, who face upstart Souderton (22-8) — the 11th-place team from suburban Philadelphia's District 1 — in the semifinals Monday at a site and time to be determined.

North Allegheny entered the game knowing that slowing Oliver would be a tough task, despite recording a 29-point win over the Indians (23-4) on the first night of the season.

“I knew I was going to start on her, but when Brynn (Serbin) came in, she causes a lot of chaos, so we switched,” North Allegheny junior Piper Morningstar said. “With the trapping and everything ... it frustrated her, I think.”

“Our coach warned us that they were going to be better,” said Serbin, a sophomore, referring to the Dec. 9 meeting. “(Oliver) is an extremely hard person to guard, and my main goal was just defense. I knew (my teammates) would score as many points as possible. Scoring wasn't my main goal.”

The game started out as a defensive struggle for both teams. North Allegheny never trailed after the first of back-to-back 3-pointers by Zeise gave them a 10-9 lead, and the Tigers led 24-16 at halftime.

Penn Hills made a run in the third quarter behind Oliver, who had just two points at halftime but scored eight in the third quarter. The Indians got as close as 33-30, but a late basket by Fischer extended the lead back to five entering the final quarter.

“Defensively, we got about 80 percent of what we wanted. We played hard defensively,” Penn Hills coach Robert Cash said.

“The offense came slow in the first half, but in the second half it started to pick up, and that's because we started to run a bit more. If we play a little bit better offensively in the first half, maybe it's a different ball game. Today, we didn't get to that point. We didn't look to our other options, and the game just slowed down a little too much for us.”

North Allegheny got big baskets down the stretch from its role players.

Courtney Roman hit a 3-pointer, her only field goal of the game, to stretch the lead to 40-30. Later in the quarter, Serbin scored her only points with a steal and layup after Oliver cut the lead to 44-37 on Penn Hills' previous possession.

“We had kids locked in on the same page defensively. They decided they wanted to make it as tough as possible on (Oliver), but you see how good a player she is,” North Allegheny coach Spencer Stefko said.

“That's one of the best careers in Western Pennsylvania, for my money. That program was 3-19 when (Oliver) showed up as a freshman. For them to be in the final eight in the state, that kid's a force, and she and Ionie (Banner, Penn Hills' other starting senior) should be remembered as two of the best teammates for how far they brought that team. ... That's why it feels so good to win against a team that's come that far.”

Tayonna Robertson finished with eight points and 11 rebounds, and fellow sophomore D.J. Whittington scored eight for Penn Hills.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.