Pine-Richland drops Butler, moves on to 1st PIAA semifinals since 2000

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of Pine-Richland's four-game sweep over Butler this season, role players have been prominent.

Saturday afternoon it was Nolan Rausch, averaging just 5.5 points coming into the Class 6A boys quarterfinal, tallying a career-high 18 as the Rams defeated the Golden Tornado, 64-58, before a capacity crowd at North Allegheny.

The senior guard nailed a trio of 3-pointers and hit five throws in the fourth period to help Pine-Richland earn its first PIAA semifinal berth since 2000.

The Rams (26-1) will play Carlisle in the state semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Butler, seeking its first PIAA semifinal since 1997, finished its season at 19-10. The Golden Tornado lost in the 2011 quarterfinals to Mt. Lebanon.

“Nolan was due, and he stepped up big today,” Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackerman said. “You wouldn't have come into this game thinking he'd be the leading scorer, but he was. Nolan's been a really good player for us all year. It was kind of his turn today.”

With Butler in command early, Rausch hit two 3-point shots in the opening period after the Rams had fallen behind 11-5. “My shot had been struggling a lot during the playoffs,” Rausch said. “The one, I don't even know how it went in. But it gave me my confidence back. It kind of jump-started me from there.”

A nine-point second quarter by 6-foot-6 sophomore Andrew Kristofic put Pine-Richland ahead 26-18. Butler had to sit 6-4 senior Tyler Frederick, who collected six rebounds in the first quarter, and the Rams took advantage inside.

A third quarter that featured six lead changes led to a key 3-pointer by Sean Colosimo with 5 minutes 55 seconds left in the game.

“Our role players all have to step up and hit,” Ackerman said. “Make other plays, grab loose balls, get some rebounds, take a charge, whatever it is, just little things.”

“We couldn't get their confidence to waver,” Butler coach Matt Clement said of the four losses to their section rivals. “Other than the game at the Petersen Center where (Phil) Jurkovec owned it, all of the other three games we lost, there were role players that really stepped up for them. The shot of the game might have been Colosimo's three.”

Ethan Morton's basket with 2:01 left brought the Golden Tornado to within 57-55. It appeared to be close to 3-point range, but during the next stoppage of play, the officiating crew ruled it a 2-pointer.

With the game still on the line, Butler missed four straight 3-point attempts, all resulting in Rams rebounds.

Morton completed an outstanding freshman season with 21 points, 10 in the second period. Joel Stutz scored 12, and Frederick collected 11 rebounds.

“I told our guys this game doesn't define our season,” Clement said. “Your season's already been defined. They're defined in my eyes as champions. There's been such a dedicated group of seniors from Day One.”

Kristofic had 12 points for the Rams, and Jurkovec had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Tuesday's winners will play in the PIAA's first 6-A boys title game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

George Guido is a freelance writer.