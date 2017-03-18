Monessen boys basketball rolls over Saltsburg in PIAA quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saltsburg basketball Don Stitt prepared his team for Monessen's press by putting eight defenders on the floor.

But the thing his squad wasn't prepared for was Monessen's quickness.

Monessen's trap and quickness were too much for Saltsburg to handle, and the WPIAL Class A champions overwhelmed the District 6 champions 74-34 in a PIAA quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Norwin.

The Greyhounds (22-7) will face the winner of the Kennedy Catholic-Elk County Catholic game Monday in the semifinals.

Jaden Altomore scored the first two baskets of the game off steals as Monessen raced out to a 19-7 lead. Altomore scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter.

Saltsburg turned the ball over 28 times, 19 in the first half. Monessen turned the ball over seven times.

“We knew they were quick, but not that quick,” Stitt said. “They are so fast. That caught us off guard. And we're a good shooting team, and we weren't hitting our shots.”

Saltsburg was 5 for 26 from the floor in the first half. Monessen was 17 for 41 but only 1 for 14 from beyond the 3-point line.

Monessen coach Joe Salvino felt his team's pressure forced Saltsburg to shoot more quickly than they wanted.

“That's what we try to do to teams,” Salvino said. “We want our pressure defense to make them to turn the ball over so we can get our transition points.

“We did a heck of a job, and when you believe in something it really works, and they believe because they get to score off it. They can get a lot of transition points, and they like doing it.”

Justice Rice spearheaded the Monessen offense with a strong floor game. He scored 21 points, handed out seven assists and pulled down eight rebounds.

The negatives from the game were Monessen's poor 3-point shooting (2 for 21), poor free-throw shooting (9 for 19) and sophomore Lynden Henderson's questionable ejection, which will force him to miss Monday's game.

After a foul was called against Saltsburg, an official called Henderson for technical when a Saltsburg player hit the floor away from the original play.

Despite losing a key player, Monessen was able to stay calm and push the lead past 40 points in the fourth quarter, starting a running clock.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.