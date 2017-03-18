Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Monessen boys basketball rolls over Saltsburg in PIAA quarterfinals
Paul Schofield | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Saltsburg basketball Don Stitt prepared his team for Monessen's press by putting eight defenders on the floor.

But the thing his squad wasn't prepared for was Monessen's quickness.

Monessen's trap and quickness were too much for Saltsburg to handle, and the WPIAL Class A champions overwhelmed the District 6 champions 74-34 in a PIAA quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Norwin.

The Greyhounds (22-7) will face the winner of the Kennedy Catholic-Elk County Catholic game Monday in the semifinals.

Jaden Altomore scored the first two baskets of the game off steals as Monessen raced out to a 19-7 lead. Altomore scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter.

Saltsburg turned the ball over 28 times, 19 in the first half. Monessen turned the ball over seven times.

“We knew they were quick, but not that quick,” Stitt said. “They are so fast. That caught us off guard. And we're a good shooting team, and we weren't hitting our shots.”

Saltsburg was 5 for 26 from the floor in the first half. Monessen was 17 for 41 but only 1 for 14 from beyond the 3-point line.

Monessen coach Joe Salvino felt his team's pressure forced Saltsburg to shoot more quickly than they wanted.

“That's what we try to do to teams,” Salvino said. “We want our pressure defense to make them to turn the ball over so we can get our transition points.

“We did a heck of a job, and when you believe in something it really works, and they believe because they get to score off it. They can get a lot of transition points, and they like doing it.”

Justice Rice spearheaded the Monessen offense with a strong floor game. He scored 21 points, handed out seven assists and pulled down eight rebounds.

The negatives from the game were Monessen's poor 3-point shooting (2 for 21), poor free-throw shooting (9 for 19) and sophomore Lynden Henderson's questionable ejection, which will force him to miss Monday's game.

After a foul was called against Saltsburg, an official called Henderson for technical when a Saltsburg player hit the floor away from the original play.

Despite losing a key player, Monessen was able to stay calm and push the lead past 40 points in the fourth quarter, starting a running clock.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.