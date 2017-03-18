New Castle boys basketball falls to Erie's Strong Vincent in PIAA quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Call it hustle or harassment, coach Ralph Blundo credits that aggressive edge for New Castle's success.

“That edge is all we have,” he said. “It's who we are.”

But that defensive edge dulled Saturday under the weight of foul trouble when three starters had three fouls before halftime, and New Castle lost a PIAA quarterfinal to Erie's Strong Vincent, 68-43, in the Class 4A basketball playoffs at Slippery Rock University.

The foul trouble forced New Castle to defend the District 10 champion less actively, and Strong Vincent star David Morris dominated the third quarter. The 6-foot-1 senior and Tennessee State recruit scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter to lead a 19-1 run that WPIAL champion New Castle couldn't overcome.

“It takes away that edge,” Blundo said, “when you can't be aggressive.”

Morris had six first-half points.

But in a four-minute span of the third quarter, Morris made three layups, three 3-pointers and two free throws as Strong Vincent's lead swelled from 33-28 to 52-29 after the third layup by Morris, with 2:34 left in the quarter.

“We can get through if (Morris) is struggling offensively because we have other weapons,” Strong Vincent coach Shannon Pullium said, “but when he's on, it's going to be hard to beat us.”

Strong Vincent shot 54 percent from the field and made 10 of 18 attempts from the 3-point line. Colonels guard Aje Gore, a 6-3 senior, added 17 points.

Cold-shooting New Castle couldn't keep pace.

Marcus Hooker led the Red Hurricanes with 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter to trail 30-23 at half. But New Castle, a perimeter-shooting team, finished 3 for 15 from 3-point range. Geno Stone, the team's leading scorer, made just 1 of 9 from the floor and was held to four points.

Stone's cold third quarter matched his team's. The Iowa football recruit went 1 for 5 from the arc in the first eight minutes after halftime.

“As always, we have to shoot it well and we didn't shoot it well,” Blundo said. “The worse we shot it, the more momentum they were getting.

“We didn't play particularly well, but a lot of that has to do with how well Strong Vincent played. I'm not sure everybody realized how good of a basketball team that is. They're good.”

Strong Vincent (26-3) will face WPIAL runner-up Quaker Valley in the semifinals Tuesday. New Castle (26-3) reached at least the PIAA quarterfinals for the fifth year in a row.

“What they've done this year, I don't think anybody could have predicted, including me,” Blundo said. “They took this community on a ride.”

New Castle led 3-2 and forced a 5-5 tie but trailed the rest of the way. Strong Vincent led 13-10 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half.

The Red Hurricanes' struggles showed early Saturday when Stone, Garrett Farah and Gino DeMonaco, all senior starters, reached halftime with three combined points and nine fouls.

“I knew we were bigger than them,” said Pullium, who starts a 6-6 sophomore in the paint. “Our plan was to attack the basket and to push it down low.”

Offensive fouls also hurt. Hooker and Stone drew offensive fouls seconds apart in the first quarter. Farah, who fouled out less than one minute into the fourth, also had an offensive foul.

“That's the way the referees were calling the game,” Blundo said. “Whether we agree or disagree with the way they called the game, it's our job to adjust.

“You try to work the officials to let them play a little more, but the reality is our guys have to adjust to how they're calling it. We didn't do a great job of that in the first half.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.