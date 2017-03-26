Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland sports lookahead: Week of March 27
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Monday

Latrobe baseball opened the season Saturday with a tight loss to North Allegheny, 3-2, but the Wildcats will look to bounce back in their home opener against Trinity (1-0). The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Latrobe's Graham-Sobota Field.

• A few local softball games to watch include Connellsville at Hempfield (1-0), Greensburg Salem at Derry and Norwin at Gateway. All begin at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Hempfield softball plays its third game in five days as the Spartans host Seneca Valley at 4.

More softball: Penn-Trafford (0-1) continues to get adjusted to life in Class 5A as it opens Section 1 play at Woodland Hills at 4.

Franklin Regional (1-2) hosts Gateway in another Section 1 opener, while Indiana visits Latrobe in a 6A game and Greensburg Central Catholic opens the season at Valley at 3:45.

Wednesday

Night baseball in March? If the weather allows it, maybe. Hempfield (1-0) is scheduled to visit Latrobe (0-1) for a 7 p.m. start at Graham-Sobota Field.

Another noteworthy baseball game has Jeannette at Burrell at 4.

Thursday

After a solid start to the season at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlanda, Fla., the defending state champion Yough softball team looks to get its WPIAL schedule started with a 4 p.m. game at Keystone Oaks. It will be the Section 2-4A opener.

Other softball games on the schedule include Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, Plum at Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant and Norwin at Seneca Valley, all also at 4.

Friday

Greensburg Central Catholic has high expectations on the baseball diamond, but the Centurions have yet to play a game. But that could change as the Centurions host Shady Side Academy at 4.

Also in baseball at 4, Greensburg Salem is home to The Kiski School, while Bethel Park visits Franklin Regional and Kiski Area goes to Latrobe.

• Hempfield at Yough is the softball game to watch — a matchup of state champions from last season. First pitch is set for 4.

Saturday

A pair of track and field events will get athletes going early in the year with the South Hills Classic and the Knoch Relays.

• Greensburg Salem baseball goes to New Kensington to face Valley for a noon start.

