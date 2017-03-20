Lincoln Park advances to PIAA title game for 4th time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the game and season on the line, Nelly Cummings went to the line.

And then he went back again and again and again ... and again.

The Lincoln Park senior hit 23 of 24 free throws Monday night to help his team erase an 11-point deficit and claim a 54-46 victory over WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball semifinals at Ambridge.

Cummings, a Bowling Green recruit, finished with 30 points, including 21 from the line in the fourth quarter.

He was at his best in the final minutes.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Zach Offi hit a 3-pointer to make it 45-44 Trojans with 1:16 left to cap a 7-0 North Catholic run.

Cummings, who had just two points in the first half, then hit eight free throws to close the game and give the Leopards the win.

Lincoln Park (25-5), which lost to the Trojans, 56-51, in the WPIAL championship game, will make its fourth trip to the PIAA boys basketball title game.

The Leopards lost in 2011 and ‘12 before winning in ‘14.

They will play the winner of Tuesday's semifinal between District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti (22-7) and District 12 runner-up Del-Val Charter (23-7).

Ken Fukon had 16 points, Offi scored 12 and John Fukon added 11 for the Trojans, who finished the season 24-5.