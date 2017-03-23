Cager Classic notebook: Highlands twins joining forces for skills competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nicole Boda's and Ryan Boda's sibling relationship means they compete against each other at times in basketball, but they'll get a chance to shine together Friday.

In a Cager Classic first, the Highlands seniors — twins born 16 minutes apart — will team up for the coed hot shot competition, one of three contests held as part of the Cager's skill competition at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We wanted to be partners,” Nicole Boda said. “We didn't want to be with anyone else.”

Added Ryan: “We're comfortable with each other, since we work out with each other. We know where each other like the passes.”

Nicole said the two began going to the gym together in high school to shoot.

One of their high school highlights came when Nicole scored 32 points and Ryan 30 on the same night last season. Nicole surpassed 1,000 career points this season.

“I am (putting pressure) on Ryan, for sure, because he's been in kind of a slump,” Nicole said. “Hopefully, he can pull through.”

Hot shot teams

Cager Classic organizers released the teams for the coed hot shot contest for Friday night's skills competition.

East: Riverview's Mackenzie Lauff and West Shamokin's Michael Spera; Armstrong's Taylor Wood and Springdale's Sammy Carey; Plum's Rayna Donatelli and Riverview's Nico Sero; Apollo-Ridge's Kayla Murray and Daniel Orkwis; Burrell's Eliza Oswalt and Fox Chapel's Mike Snowball; Kiski Area's Emily Cieslinski and Valley's Justice Ray; Fox Chapel's Gabby Badway and Kiski Area's Jon Bracy; Plum's Maria Lawhorne and Leechburg's J.B. Burtick; West Shamokin's Andrea Orlosky and Burrell's Max Garda; Armstrong's Abbey DiGregorio and Kiski Area's Connor Martin; Fox Chapel's Bryanna Urso and Jake Livingston; Burrell's Brooke Smith and Armstrong's Mike Kunst; and Oswalt and Plum's Kevin Brown.

West: Deer Lakes' Brooke Kopinski and Hampton's Ben Huber; Knoch's Carley Burdett and Cheswick Christian's Ben Pollock; Freeport's Kim Mixon and St. Joseph's Jack Farrell; Hampton's Jenna Lafko and Freeport's Kevin Lynch; Highlands' Ashlyn Jonczak and Deer Lakes' Alex Nichols; Highlands' Nia Thomas and Freeport's Evan Schaffhauser; Springdale's Deserea Smith and Knoch's Austin Hannes; St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko and Hampton's Antonio Ionadi; Mars' Nicole McCloud and Highlands' Mitch DeZort; Cheswick Christian's Kathleen Swartzwelder and Mars' Ben Perdziola; Hampton's Bree Murray and Highlands' Brayden Thimons; and Mixon and Knoch's Mac Christy.

Sid and the kid

Well before Antonio Ionadi became one of the highest-scoring players in Hampton basketball history, he had a brush with one of the world's top scorers in another sport. Ionadi attended the Penguins' regular-season home finale — their annual “shirts off our backs” fan appreciation day — in 2007 and ended up winning the ultimate prize: Sidney Crosby's jersey. Ionadi got the opportunity to go on the ice after the game, meet Crosby and receive his jersey and autograph.

“It was one of the coolest days of my life, for sure,” said Ionadi, who was 8 years old at the time. “It was unbelievable. I've had some close moments, but nothing really compares to that.”

Ionadi scored 1,537 points in his Hampton career, second in Talbots history behind current Pitt player Ryan Luther. The Case Western recruit averaged more than 22 points this season, leading Hampton to the WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.