Trib Cup: Bishop Canevin girls ready to contend for PIAA title

Leading up to its PIAA Class AAA semifinal game, the Bishop Canevin girls basketball team had been steamrolling opponents with an impressive level of consistency. In both the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs, the Crusaders (22-5) trounced each and every opponent they faced by at least 20 points.

But against West Shamokin in the state semifinals Tuesday, the reigning WPIAL champs had their fair share of struggles. Bishop Canevin had difficulties converting on the offensive end, shooting just 35 percent, yet the team was still able to emerge victorious with a 43-39 win thanks to a timely fourth-quarter scoring run.

“In the first quarter, we had some close shots and open 3s, and we didn't hit them. When that happens and we struggle to score, it's tough to get our press going that usually creates turnovers for us. We finally did it in the fourth quarter and went on a 9-0 run,” Crusaders coach Tim Joyce said.

“In the other games, we were able to do it more often throughout the course of the game. But West Shamokin, man, they hung in there. They're a tough group.”

While Joyce was encouraged to see his team power through its struggles to earn the win, he knows a repeat performance won't cut it when his team goes up against two-time defending PIAA champ Neumann-Goretti (24-6) in the finals.

When Bishop Canevin takes the court in the PIAA finals at noon Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey, it will be play a Saints team that features two Division-I recruits in Chyna Nixon and Ashley Jones.

“If we don't play our best game, we're going to have some real problems. We have to play at our very best to stay with Neumann-Goretti. You're talking about a team that's on another level then anyone that we've played, probably,” Joyce said.

“They have two Division-I guards — Jones is going to West Virginia and Nixon's going to Mississippi. I haven't coached against a team like this since probably the Seton-La Salle teams of two or three years ago when Naje Gibson and Yacine Diop played for them.”

In order for the Crusaders to win their first PIAA title since 2013, Joyce said his top scorers — Brionna Allen, Sarah Green and Shamyjha Price — will need to play sharp, efficient basketball. Beyond that, the team will need to intensify its focus on its offensive and defensive transition games.

“The biggest thing we have to do with them, is we have to get back on defense. We have to really limit their transition baskets. We have to limit our turnovers and we have to block out because they're just tenacious rebounders,” Joyce said.

In all likelihood, winning a state championship will require Bishop Canevin to play its best game of the season, according to its coach. Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's game though, Joyce said his team has already achieved quite a lot.

“There's no doubt. Our goal was to play 29 games, and that's what we'll play. You do that then you make the WPIAL final and the state final. That's a great year. Just the opportunity to go to Hershey, we made it back in 2013 but none of these kids were on that team,” he said.

“For them to have that experience of the state finals at Hershey, that's something that the kids are never going to forget.”

