Basketball

Penn Hills girls aim for continued success

Andrew John | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise pressures Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver during their PIAA Class 6-A girls basketball quarterfinal on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Baldwin High School.North Allegheny defeated Penn Hills 50-38.

With senior guard Desiree Oliver on their side, the Penn Hills girls basketball team entered the season with high expectations.

The Indians ended up proving they had the ability to go toe to toe with the other top teams in Class 6A.

They season started and ended with bookend losses to North Allegheny, with the most recent loss coming in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

Oliver, a Temple commit, had 17 points in the 50-38 loss.

“Lately, teams have been playing zone against us. It took away from us working on our man offense. Coming into the game, we had been used to preparing for a zone and with one day in between kind of shortened our opportunity to work on our man offense,” coach Robert Cash said.

“It was just the execution of our man offense. It wasn't where it was in the middle of the year.”

Penn Hills (23-4) avenged its WPIAL semifinal loss to Bethel Park when they squared off in the first round of the PIAA playoffs March 10.

In the first matchup, the Indians lost a close game 41-36. Oliver finished with a team-high 13 points, while sophomore guard Diamond Jade Whittington added 11.

In the second matchup, Oliver, who averaged 19.4 points this season, tallied 25 points for the Indians, who held Bethel Park to only 12 points through three quarters.

“The loss, I think, was an eye-opener to us. We watched the film on it, and it was bad. It lit a fire in our behinds, and we got after them the second time,” said Oliver, who finished her career with 1,725 points.

Prior to the quarterfinal matchup against North Allegheny, the Indians defeated Cedar Cliff in the second round, 58-41. Oliver finished with 26 points, and sophomore guard/forward Tayonna Robertson added 13 points.

After losing top talent like Jade Ely, who is at Cleveland State, and Oliver in consecutive seasons, Cash will have to rely on his sophomore class to fill in their big shoes. Whittington, Robertson, Adia Brisker, Ariana Dunson and Nadya Coleman will be the core returning next year.

“We are very young in the program, with a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We are looking to build on what we have in the program,” Cash said.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of years, we are competing for a WPIAL championship and a state championship. For us, it's go-to-work time and getting better as a group as a whole.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

