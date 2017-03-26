Hampton girls basketball falls short of goals but still happy with effort

The higher the expectations, the more bitter the disappointment when goals are not achieved.

For a Hampton girls basketball team that returned four starters, expectations were high all season. So sadness was natural when the No. 1 seeded Talbots, which finished 22-4 and spent most of the season in the top five of the state rankings, lost to Oakland Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals then lost to South Fayette, 68-65, in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.

“I feel like we expected to go farther than we did,” said junior guard Laryn Edwards, who led the team in rebounds and assists. “After the Oakland Catholic game, it was upsetting because we expected to go all the way, but we just got stopped short.”

But coach Tony Howard tried to keep it in perspective, and he's sure the girls eventually will, too.

“I (was coach) at Mars for eight years, and we made the state playoffs once,” said Howard, who guided the Talbots to a section title in his second season. “These girls, the first two years I've been here and that seems like the norm, and it's not. It's really hard to make the WPIAL and qualify for the state playoffs.”

Such is life for a program that won or contended for section championships regularly in the past six years. Looking toward next year, Edwards and fellow junior Ali Collins will try to fill the void left by the graduation of captain and senior leader Jenna Lafko. Juniors such as Brooke Fuller, who started late in the season, will try to create a special senior season.

“(Jenna) leads a lot by example on the court as far as the right way to play the game,” said Howard.

The team was tested late in section play when Lafko went down with an ankle injury. Hampton won all but one section game to seal the Section 4-5A title. She returned for the playoffs.

“It was a special part of our season to overcome adversity and keep winning to protect our section championship,” he said.

Expectations will be high again next season, even with the team losing its floor general.

“It's going to be hard not having Jenna. but I think we can keep up with it having underclassmen stepping in and knowing their role,” she said. “I think we can still play at the same pace we have.”

Edwards and Collins have been among team leaders in most major statistical categories since their sophomore years.

“One thing that came upon me watching the NCAA Tournament is (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski) said, it's good to have players that can step up and make big shots. Not only are they really talented, that's what those two girls have ... I know they are both hungry and want to keep the train rolling the past two years. They both want to play in college. I know they will grow and develop their game and step into leadership roles as seniors.”

The Talbots might not have made it as far as they wanted, but Edwards is content knowing the team gave its best effort.

“I think everyone has expectations,” Edwards said. “It just depends on how you fulfill them, in a way. ... I think what got us through was determination. Our goal was to make the WPIAL championship, and we didn't. But our goal in states was to go as far as we can. We got stopped by South Fayette, but as long as we played our hardest.”

With the loss still fresh, it might take some time, but Howard knows the team doesn't need any more hardware in the trophy case to appreciate the special journey it experienced.

“I knew the whole way through what a special season they were having and how many goals they were accomplishing,” he said. “I told them at some point they will reflect back and look at what they've accomplished.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.