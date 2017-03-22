Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

PIAA boys 3A preview capsule: Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Lincoln Park's Nelly Cummings scores past Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Kenny Fukon during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Class 3A boys

Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti

8 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey

Lincoln Park (25-5)

Coach: Mike Bariski

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

0 Nelly Cummings, G, 6-0, Sr.

3 Keeno Holmes, G, 6-2, So.

20 Thomas Melonja, F, 6-4, So.

24 Evan Brown, G, 6-1, Sr.

55 Nick Antonucci, F, 6-2, Jr.

Neumann-Goretti (23-7)

Coach: Carl Arrigale

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Quade Green, G, 6-0, Sr.

4 Noah Warren, G, 6-0, Jr.

10 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, F, 6-8, Sr.

12 Mike Millsip, F, 6-4, Sr.

34 Marcus Littles, C, 6-9, Jr.

Title-game history: Neumann-Goretti has dominated Class 3A since 2010. The Saints won the past three PIAA titles and six of seven. Mars lost 99-66 to Neumann-Goretti in last year's Class 3A final. Lincoln Park has reached the state finals for the fourth time. The Leopards were Class A champions in 2014, when Cummings was a freshman. LP was runner-up in 2011 and '12.

Notable: Neumann-Goretti has two of the top four senior recruits in the state, according to ESPN. No. 2-ranked Green, who averages 20.6 points, signed with Kentucky in November. Villanova recruit Cosby-Roundtree, ranked No. 4, averages a double-double with 15.9 points and 11.5 rebounds. Littles also holds D1 offers. The Saints, from the Philadelphia Catholic League, are the District 10 champions. Neumann-Goretti in December earned an 87-73 victory over Imhotep Charter — now ranked No. 6 in the country by USA Today. Lincoln Park, the WPIAL runner-up, has two top scorers in Cummings (29 ppg) and Brown (19 ppg). Cummings is a Bowling Green recruit. LP reached the state finals with a 54-46 victory over WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Predicted winner: Neumann-Goretti

— Chris Harlan

