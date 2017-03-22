PIAA boys 3A preview capsule: Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti
Class 3A boys
Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti
8 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey
Lincoln Park (25-5)
Coach: Mike Bariski
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
0 Nelly Cummings, G, 6-0, Sr.
3 Keeno Holmes, G, 6-2, So.
20 Thomas Melonja, F, 6-4, So.
24 Evan Brown, G, 6-1, Sr.
55 Nick Antonucci, F, 6-2, Jr.
Neumann-Goretti (23-7)
Coach: Carl Arrigale
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
1 Quade Green, G, 6-0, Sr.
4 Noah Warren, G, 6-0, Jr.
10 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, F, 6-8, Sr.
12 Mike Millsip, F, 6-4, Sr.
34 Marcus Littles, C, 6-9, Jr.
Title-game history: Neumann-Goretti has dominated Class 3A since 2010. The Saints won the past three PIAA titles and six of seven. Mars lost 99-66 to Neumann-Goretti in last year's Class 3A final. Lincoln Park has reached the state finals for the fourth time. The Leopards were Class A champions in 2014, when Cummings was a freshman. LP was runner-up in 2011 and '12.
Notable: Neumann-Goretti has two of the top four senior recruits in the state, according to ESPN. No. 2-ranked Green, who averages 20.6 points, signed with Kentucky in November. Villanova recruit Cosby-Roundtree, ranked No. 4, averages a double-double with 15.9 points and 11.5 rebounds. Littles also holds D1 offers. The Saints, from the Philadelphia Catholic League, are the District 10 champions. Neumann-Goretti in December earned an 87-73 victory over Imhotep Charter — now ranked No. 6 in the country by USA Today. Lincoln Park, the WPIAL runner-up, has two top scorers in Cummings (29 ppg) and Brown (19 ppg). Cummings is a Bowling Green recruit. LP reached the state finals with a 54-46 victory over WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.
Predicted winner: Neumann-Goretti