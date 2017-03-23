PIAA boys 2A preview capsule: Sewickley Academy vs. Constitution
Updated 2 hours ago
Class 2A boys
Sewickley Academy vs. Constitution
2 p.m. Friday, Giant Center, Hershey
Sewickley Academy (24-4)
Coach: Win Palmer
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
2 David Groetsch, G, 6-1, Jr.
12 Chris Groetsch, G, 5-10, Sr.
23 Nate Ridgeway F, 6-6, So
11 Declan Hickton F, 6-5, Sr.
22 Justin Pryor, G, 6-3, Sr.
Constitution (20-9)
Coach: Robert Moore
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
0 Tamir Johnson, 5-8, G, Sr.
2 Keshaun Hammonds, 6-0, G, Fr.
5 Raquon West, 5-11, G, Jr.
10 Maurice Waters, 6-6, G-F, Sr.
15 Leeron Wills-Worthy, 6-5, F, Jr.
Title-game history: Sewickley Academy won state titles in 1997 and 2010, both in Class A. Constitution is 3 for 3 in the PIAA finals, winning titles in 2012 (A), ‘14 (2A) and ‘15 (A).
Notable: Both teams played familiar opponents in the semifinals. Sewickley Academy edged Bishop Canevin, 50-48, in the teams' fourth meeting of the season, three of them won by senior-led Sewickley, a team that runs very few set plays. Constitution, which has won three state titles since 2012, improved to 2-2 against Math, Civics and Science Charter with a 73-68 win in overtime at Philadelphia University. Chris Groetsch, Sewickley's WPIAL title-game star and a Johns Hopkins recruit, had 15 points and a key steal in the closing seconds. His brother, David, added 11 points and senior Justin Pryor had 10 rebounds. Sophomore Nate Ridgeway, a 6-6 forward, will be challenged by Constitution's size. The Generals finished second in District 12, which consists of the Philadelphia Public League and Prep League. Green had 28 points and eight assists in the semis and senior 6-6 forward Maurice Waters added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Green, who scored 20 in the quarterfinals, and Waters are 1,000-point scorers.
Predicted winner: Constitution.