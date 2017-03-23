PIAA girls 6A preview capsule: North Allegheny vs. Boyertown
Class 6A girls
North Allegheny vs. Boyertown
6 p.m. Friday, Giant Center, Hershey
North Allegheny (28-1)
Coach: Spencer Stefko
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
13 Courtney Roman, G, 5-8, Jr.
14 Rachel Martindale, G, 5-8, So.
21 Piper Morningstar, G, 6-0, Jr.
34 Hailey Zeise, G, 5-11, Sr.
55 Madelyn Fischer, F, 5-11, Jr.
Boyertown (27-5)
Coach: Jason Bieber
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
3 Katie Armstrong, G, 5-9, Sr.
4 Victoria Boalton, G, 5-7, Jr.
5 Allison Marcus, G, 5-6, Sr.
13 Kylie Webb, G, 5-6, Jr.
23 Abby Kapp, F, 6-0, Sr.
Title-game history: North Allegheny will play in the state championship game for the first time. Boyertown is making its first trip to the PIAA championship game and most recently lost in the semifinals to Archbishop Carroll in 2011.
Notable: WPIAL champion North Allegheny reached the PIAA title game in exciting fashion, as Martindale drained a free throw with 0.9 seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 32-31 win over Souderton in the semifinals. The Tigers were a second away from reaching the finals last season but dropped a 43-42 decision to Cumberland Valley on a last-second free throw in the semifinals. The Tigers are led by Martindale (12.1 ppg), a Pitt softball recruit, as well as Zeise (11.0), a Stony Brook commit, and Morningstar, who has Division I volleyball offers. The Tigers, who have won 17 straight games, are ranked No. 22 nationally by USA Today. District 1 sixth-seed Boyertown earned its trip to the PIAA title game when Kapp hit a jump shot with 1.1 seconds remaining to lead the Bears to a 39-37 win over Cardinal O'Hara in the semifinals. Kapp, a Bucknell recruit and the program's all-time leading scorer, averages 15.4 points. Boyertown's marquee win came in the first round when the Bears knocked off three-time defending state champ Cumberland Valley. Marcus is an Albright recruit who averages 7.8 points.
Predicted winner: North Allegheny