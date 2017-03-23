Neumann-Goretti stymies Lincoln Park in PIAA Class 3A final

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HERSHEY — Lincoln Park matched Nelly Cummings on Neumann-Goretti's five-star point guard, an attempt to slow down a senior already signed to Kentucky.

But what to do with the 6-foot-8 Villanova recruit? Or the 6-9 junior next to him?

Ultimately, Lincoln Park accepted Tuesday night what Philadelphia teams already knew: this Neumann-Goretti lineup is a matchup nightmare.

Led by 22 points from Quade Green, the guard sure to make John Calipari smile, Neumann-Goretti defeated Lincoln Park, 89-58, in a PIAA Class 3A final at Giant Center in Hershey.

The PIAA title was the seventh in eight seasons for Neumann-Goretti (24-7), a District 12 champion from the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, the Villanova recruit, finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Cummings led Lincoln Park (25-6) with 37 points. He was trying to win his second state title after earning his first as a freshman.

But Neumann-Goretti went to work quickly on Lincoln Park. The Leopards trailed 17-9 after the first quarter and 42-19 at half.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.