PIAA girls 3A preview capsule: Bishop Canevin vs. Neumann-Goretti
Updated 20 minutes ago
Class 3A girls
Bishop Canevin vs. Neumann-Goretti
Noon Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey
Bishop Canevin (23-5)
Coach: Tim Joyce
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
13 Sarah Green, G, 5-9, Sr.
30 Zoe Woods, F, 5-7, Sr.
32 Shamyjha Price, G, 5-8, So.
33 Lauren Gable, G, 5-7, Jr.
34 Brionna Allen, F, 5-7, Jr.
Neumann-Goretti (24-6)
Coach: Andrea Peterson
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
2 Kiara Koger G, 5-6, So.
12 Minika Glenn G, 5-9, Sr.
23 Chyna Nixon G, 5-10, Sr.
30 Tatiana Jones F, 5-11, So.
32 Jabia Ingram G, 5-8, Jr.
Title-game history: Neumann-Goretti is the two-time defending PIAA champion in Class 2A but moved up a class this season. Bishop Canevin has one state title in its only try, in 2013 (2A).
Notable: District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti once again is loaded with talent and aiming for a state three-peat. This is their fourth consecutive appearance in the state finals. Senior all-state player Chyna Nixon (5-9), the lone returning starter from last season, is an Ole Miss recruit. Jones, meantime, has signed with West Virginia. ESPN.com ranks her as the 15th-best point guard in the country. The Saints play an uptempo style and like to pressure the ball, but so does Bishop Canevin. The Crusaders cruised to six double-digit playoff wins but were pushed to the brink against District 6 champion West Shamokin, a recent WPIAL member, in the semifinals. The Crusaders, allowing just 31.8 points a game, needed a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Wolves. Price scored 12 in the win. Allen averages 14 a game. Bishop Canavin walloped Neshannock in the WPIAL final, 65-36.
Predicted winner: Neumann-Goretti.