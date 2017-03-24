PIAA girls 5A preview capsule: Trinity vs. Archbishop Wood
Updated 29 minutes ago
Class 5A girls
Trinity vs. Archbishop Wood
6 p.m. Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey
Trinity (26-3)
Coach: Bob Miles
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
14 Sierra Kotchman, 5-6, G, Sr.
11 Alayna Cappelli, 5-5, G, Jr.
25 Rachel Lemons, 5-9, F, Sr.
34 Riley Derubbo, 5-9, F, Fr.
42 Abbey O'Connor, 5-10, F, Sr.
Archbishop Wood (23-7)
Coach: Mike McDonald
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
3 Shannon May, G, 5-6, Sr.
4 Cassie Sebold, G, 5-6, Sr.
5 Bridget Arcidiacono, F, 5-11, Jr.
24 Katie May, G/F, 6-0, Jr.
34 Meghan Neher, G, 5-7, Sr.
Title-game history: Archbishop Wood won the Class 3A title last season and has been to the state finals six times since 2010 (all in 3A). It lost to Blackhawk in 2014 and ‘15. Trinity, not to be confused with District 3 Trinity that has made eight trips to the state finals, is making its first appearance in the PIAA title game.
Notable: Trinity, after losing to eventual-champion Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL semifinals, avenged that loss with a win in the second round of the state bracket before posting wins over Archbishop Carroll and South Fayette. Kotchman is a do-everything player for Trinity. The program's all-time leading scorer with more than 1,400 points, she is a Fairmont State recruit. She poured in 30 points in a 61-51 win over South Fayette in the semifinals. Perennial power Archbishop Wood, the District 12 champion, cruised past Susquehannock in the semifinals 56-41, as Katie May scored a game-high 13 points and Siebold added 12. The Vikings connected on eight 3-pointers. Arcidiacono is another scoring threat to watch.
Predicted winner: Archbishop Wood.