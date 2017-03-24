Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

PIAA boys 6A preview capsule: Pine-Richland vs. Reading
Bill Hartlep | Friday, March 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland Head coach Jeff Ackermann hands out the gold medals to his team after the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The Rams beat Butler, 72-61.

Class 6A boys

Pine-Richland vs. Reading

8 p.m. Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey

Pine-Richland (28-1)

Coach: Jeff Ackermann

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

5 Andrew Petcash, G, 6-4, Sr.

10 Nolan Rausch, G, 6-0, Sr.

15 Evan Luellen G, 6-0, Sr.

21 Andrew Kristofic, C, 6-6, So.

22 Phil Jurkovec, F, 6-5, Jr.

Reading (29-3)

Coach: Rick Perez

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

3 Wesley Butler G, 5-11, So.

4 Lonnie Walker G/F, 6-5, Sr.

13 Tyrone Nesby G, 6-5, Sr.

24 Isiah Cook F, 6-2, Sr.

31 Tymir Comfort C, 6-2, Sr.

Title game history: The Red Knights are making their first PIAA title game appearance in 44 years; they lost in 1934 and ‘73. Pine-Richland is making its first PIAA title-game appearance.

Notable: WPIAL champion Pine-Richland, which won the Class 4A district title last season, survived a first-round game against Latrobe, 83-82, and defeated section rival Butler for the fourth time this season in the quarterfinals. The Rams knocked off Carlisle by five points in the semifinals. Petcash averages more than 20 points. Notre Dame quarterback recruit Jurkovec averages 17. The team's only loss this season was at Seneca Valley, 70-56, on Feb. 3. Reading is the No. 3 seed from District 3 and advanced to the final with wins over North Penn, Perkiomen Valley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh and Archbishop Ryan. The Red Knights overcame an 11-point deficit with a 19-0 run against Archbishop Ryan. Walker, an All-American signed with Miami who is ranked among the nation's top 20 players, scored 35 points in the semifinals and has 1,806 career points.

Predicted winner: Pine-Richland.

— Bill Hartlep

