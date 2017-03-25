Trinity girls stopped short in PIAA Class 5A title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HERSHEY — Trinity lost in the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball finals 34-26 to Archbishop Wood at Giant Center on Saturday night.

The Vikings (23-7) never trailed while claiming their second straight state championship, having won in Class 3A last season. They also won three straight titles from 2010-12. The Hillers (26-4) were looking to claim the first basketball state title by any school in Washington County, but never found the game-tying shot in the second half.

Archbishop Wood took a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game with three 3-point baskets. Trinity tried to find some rhythm with two free throws by Riley DeRubbo and a jumper by Sierra Kotchman, getting within 9-4 by the end of the opening quarter. But soon the Hillers found themselves down 14-4 early in the second.

“They obviously were intent on keeping Sierra away from what we wanted to do, and they did a good job of that,” Trinity coach Bob Miles said.

At halftime, the Hillers were shooting just 2 for 12 and were trailing 14-7, as they were having trouble getting clean shots against the Vikings' man-to-man defense.

“We were able to get into the lane and finish shots against (Archbishop Carroll),” Miles said. “Tonight we got into the lane but didn't finish.”

However, Trinity's 2-3 zone defense kept the Hillers in the game. Though vulnerable to 3-point attempts, of which Archbishop Wood made six, the zone prevented the Vikings from scoring a 2-point basket until the middle of the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to make them extend their offense,” Miles said. “We did that with the zone.”

With the score staying low, a pair of free throws by Abby O'Connor with 1:01 left in the third got Trinity to within 19-15 with a quarter to play. Then two more free throws by DeRubbo made it 19-17 with 7:32 remaining.

The Hillers got a few possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead, but a couple missed shots and a turnover kept them off the board.

With 4:46 to play, the Vikings' Bridget Arcidiacano made a layup to push the lead to 21-17 and start a 9-0 run. The last seven points in the rally came in 31 seconds, with a pair or Trinity turnovers in between a 3-pointer by Cassie Sebold, two free throws by Sebold and a layup by Shannon May.

Two free throws by DeRubbo ended the run with 2:52 left, but Trinity never got closer than six points in the final three minutes. The Hillers shot 2 for 16 in the second half, finishing 4 for 28. They were 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts, with the only make by Kotchman in the last minute.

While neither team shot well from the floor, both teams succeeded at the free throw line. Trinity was 17 for 19 from the stripe, while Archbishop Wood was 12 for 14.

“When we got to the free throw line, that really helped us,” Miles said.

The fouls almost affected the game in other ways, as three Viking starters played the final four minutes with four fouls, but none of them ever picked up a fifth.

DeRubbo led Trinity with 13 points, going 11 for 12 from the line. DeRubbo also had a team-high seven rebounds. Kotchman scored seven points.

Sebold led Archbishop Wood with 12 points. Katie May had seven boards to lead the Vikings.

The Hillers had a 28-26 rebounding advantage, but the Vikings had an 11-7 edge in takeaways.

David Bohr is a freelance writer.