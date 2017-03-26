Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Quartet of Gateway basketball players receive all-star honors
Michael Love | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 8:24 p.m.

Jordan Edwards has received Division I baskeball offers from Niagara, Oakland (Mich.) and St. Francis (Pa.).

The 5-foot-7 Gateway junior guard gained more attention from college coaches after a 2016-17 season that saw her help lead the team to a 17-7 overall record, a tie for third place in Section 2 of 5A and the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs.

Edwards, a three-time letterwinner, recently was honored as a Section 2 all-star.

“She played with a chip on her shoulder all season,” Gators coach Curtis Williams said.

“She made the all-section team last year with a lot of good players, and she didn't get many mentions in the preseason. She felt a little disrespected. She wanted to replicate her sophomore season and take another step forward. I think it gave her confidence moving forward to get better.

“She's such a tireless worker, and we saw a significant difference in her game at the end of the season compared to the start. With the talent in the section this season, she had to make that jump to make the first team again.”

Williams feels the attention and D-I offers should increase this spring and summer when coaches and scouts see her play with her AAU team.

“It will help her grow mentally, physically and with her confidence,” he said. “She will continue to expand and grow her game.”

As Edwards made her mark with the girls team, a trio of Gators boys players — senior Jaquan Brisker, junior John Paul Kromka and sophomore Courtney Jackson — were voted to the Section 3-5A all-star team.

All played significant roles in leading the squad to the section championship. Gateway beat Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL 5A first round before falling to Chartiers Valley by three in the quarterfinals.

The Gators rebounded from injuries and a slow nonsection start to finish 11-13 overall and 8-2 in section play.

“We knew that John Paul and Courtney were going to be unanimous selections,” coach Daryn Freedman said. “They showed they were two of the better players in the section.”

Brisker's selection, Freedman said, was a pleasant surprise.

“He had a lot of double-doubles in our section games,” Freedman said.

Brisker didn't play as a freshman or sophomore and had limited experience as a junior.

“It was really his first year of organized baskeball in a long time,” Freedman said. “We got a lot out of him, and he got a lot out of himself. He helped us inside when John Paul was out in December.”

Brisker will join the Lackawanna College football team in the fall with the goal of earning an opportunity with a D-I school.

Freedman said there is excitement for next season with Kromka and Jackson leading a talented group of returnees.

“They know what to expect from themselves,” Freedman said. “There also will be some good (incoming) freshmen. Next year has the potential to be special.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

