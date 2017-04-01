Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Latrobe's Butler, Norwin's Gabauer named Westmoreland Tribune-Review Basketball Players of the Year
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Updated 17 hours ago

Latrobe's Austin Butler and Norwin's Abi Gabauer are the Westmoreland Tribune-Review Basketball Players of the Year.

Austin Butler

Latrobe, 6-4, SR., Guard

Some call him "AB." Others know him as "Buzz."

For this purpose, Austin Butler's title remains Westmoreland Tribune-Review Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Latrobe senior repeats as the county's top player after leading the WPIAL in scoring at 30 points per game and propelling the Wildcats (19-5) to the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals and a return trip to the PIAA playoffs.

Senior Neal McDermott of Greensburg Central Catholic and Southmoreland junior Brandon Stone also were considered for the honor.

Butler scored a school-record 48 points — with 10 3-pointers — in the second game of the season and never left the fast lane. Multiple big-point performances, and wins, make it difficult to define his high-water mark, but his last game sure was memorable.

He nearly carried the Wildcats back from 20 points down in an 83-82 loss to WPIAL champion and state runner-up Pine-Richland in the PIAA first round. It's a game people still are talking about.

"I screamed as I left the court at halftime," said Butler, who had 21 of his 28 points in the second half. "I took it to them. We had to show we weren't just a bunch of little babies from Westmoreland County. I didn't want my last game in that jersey turn into, 'Not again ... he choked.' "

Butler, known for his deep-range shooting, attacked the basket more this season and presented defensive challenges for every team he faced. The 6-foot-4 guard broke the boys' school scoring record and finished his career with 1,905 points.

He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

The Holy Cross recruit will no doubt be remembered as one of the best players — and all-around athletes — to come out of Latrobe.

"He is a tremendous athlete and ambassador for our school," Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. "What made him special was the evolution of his game. From a tall, awkward sophomore .... to being a more physical, all-around player as a senior. He didn't have a great shooting year, but he led the team in rebounding and found ways to get us points when we needed them."

Wetzel said Butler has been around the program for more than 14 years. Butler's father, Eric, is Wetzel's longtime assistant coach.

"I remember him being like 5 years old, coming up to us saying he won the halftime halfcourt-shooting contest," Wetzel said. "They let him shoot from the top of the key. He won a lot of free pizzas from around the Tri-State area."

Butler and senior teammate Jake Biss will be remembered as a formidable tandem.

"They complemented each other," Wetzel said. "You had the calm and cool guy (Biss), and the fury and raw emotion (Butler).

Butler, who played quarterback for the Wildcats and is primed to make an impact in track and field this season, took some time to reflect on his senior season and career in a Q&A:

How will Latrobe fans remember you?

I think I left my mark. But I couldn't have done it without the best coach in the WPIAL, coach Wetzel, and great teammates. I felt I did all I could.

How important was it to have your dad, Eric, as an assistant coach, and brother, Bryce, as a teammate?

It was a privilege and something I am very appreciative of. My dad has always been my coach, Getting to pass it to my brother and have him score was something special.

Best advice you've ever heard?

Don't let anyone tell you can't do something. I have heard a lot of things from student sections and on Twitter — "You're overrated," "Latrobe's overrated." I didn't let that bother me. People can say whatever they want, but it won't bother me.

What actor would play you in a movie?

Well, there's an actor with the same name, so I guess it would have to be him.

What is your can't-miss TV show or shows?

It's girly but I'd say "One Tree Hill." It's on Netflix. I'm watching SportsCenter the rest of the time.

Twitter or Facebook?

Twitter.

Gatorade or Powerade?

Gatorade.

Where do the nicknames come from?

"AB" has kind of always been there but has died down of late. "Buzz" started my sophomore year of football.

Boys Terrific 10

Simon Behr

Franklin Regional

6-5, Sr., Forward

Traditional post player (12 ppg, 8 rpg) helped Panthers reach WPIAL, PIAA playoffs. Shot 63 percent from field. Hit game-winning shot to upset Moon, 52-51, in PIAA first round.

JAKE BISS

Latrobe

6-2, sr., guard

One of WPIAL's top point guards guided high-scoring Wildcats (76.3 ppg) to WPIAL 6A quarters, PIAA first round. Averaged 13 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Shippensburg recruit.

ANTHONY DELLEFEMINE

Norwin

6-2, Sr., guard

High-intensity guard led Knights at 14.3 points per game. Also provided 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and often drew opponents' top defenders.

BEN HERTZOG

Greensburg C.C.

6-2, sr., guard

Integral part of Greensburg Central Catholic's undefeated regular season and postseason run to WPIAL 2A semifinals and PIAA quarters. Averaged 14.4 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.

NEAL MCDERMOTT

Greensburg C.C.

6-2, sr., guard

Had breakthrough season for Centurions (25-1) with 19.4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals a game. Part of senior group with 72 wins, three section titles, 10 playoff wins.

MARVEL MCGOWAN

Greensburg Salem

6-0, Jr., guard

Averaged 19.5 points and shot 50 percent from field. Also put up 3.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.3 steals. Had 34 points against Blairsville, 32 against Franklin Regional.

TOMMY PISULA

Southmoreland

6-2, Sr., guard

Mt. Aloysius recruit returned from knee injury to help Scotties reach WPIAL 3A quarters. Had 1,043 points in three seasons. Averaged 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists.

MIKE POMPEI

Jeannette

6-0, Sr., guard

Streaky go-to scorer helped lead Jayhawks (12-13) to WPIAL, PIAA 2A playoffs. Posted 16.9 points, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals. Finished with 1,023 career points.

BRANDON STONE

Southmoreland

6-11, Jr., guard/forward

Division I prospect led Scotties to WPIAL quarterfinals for first time since 1987. Averaged 25.3 points and 11.4 rebounds, and blocked 2.5 shots. Has 1,199 career points.

———

Abi Gabauer

Norwin, 5-9, SR., Guard/Forward

Before every game this season, after warmups, Abi Gabauer dashed across the court to greet her father, Tim, for a pregame fist-bump.

"He always sits first row, in the middle," said Gabauer, a senior at Norwin. "It meant so much to us as I continue to build my story."

And what a story it has become for the Westmoreland Tribune-Review Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Gabauer missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL and saw minimal playing time last season on a team that repeated as WPIAL Quad-A champions. She played on the junior varsity team, but she watched the varsity and paid close attention to detail.

Determined to rise to the occasion and help fill huge graduation vacancies, she put in extra time in the gym, lifting weights, getting up shots and improving her game: Norwin players earn playing time.

And then, this season, "I came out of nowhere," she said.

In one year's time, Gabauer burst onto the scene and forged her own identity. An all-around player and scene-stealer, she helped uphold program tradition as she assumed a leadership role and guided the Knights (17-6) back to the WPIAL playoffs in the new 6A classification.

Laura Graytok of Latrobe, Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy and Olivia Porter of Southmoreland also were considered for player of the year.

Gabauer is the third consecutive Trib player of the year from Norwin. Pitt freshman Alayna Gribble won the award the past two years.

Gabauer led Norwin in scoring (15 ppg), rebounds (7 rpg) and 3-point percentage (35), and often was the best defender on the floor.

She has committed to play at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan.

"Abi was our rock," Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. "She was a relentless rebounder and a determined defender. Often times she found herself defending taller players in the post, however, she was able to utilize her quickness to eliminate any mismatch post feeds. Offensively, Abi was a threat from anywhere on the court."

Gabauer talked about her love of weight-lifting, reality TV, her dogs and playing two positions in a recent Q&A:

How will you be remembered in the Norwin program?

For my determination, and preparing myself to be a great leader. Never expect anything.

What did it mean to be around for Norwin's championship runs?

I really enjoyed being around those girls over the years. They taught us so much, and I tried to present that to the younger girls.

Were you more of a guard or forward?

I was always the "big" person in our age group. This year I was introduced to shooting guard. I liked it and probably will play it in college.

What is your favorite sport to play, other than basketball?

I always enjoyed volleyball, and I played softball. Wiffle ball with my brother. I love to lift. I am always in the weight room.

Any odd basketball-related rituals?

At practice, I always wear my socks inside-out. And I always wore two pairs of socks in games. I also have always eaten healthy. I'd rather have a bowl of fruit than a bowl of Skittles.

What is your can't-miss TV show or shows?

I love the TLC channel. And I also like Food Network and HGTV.

Any family pets?

We have two dogs: a 253-pound St. Bernard (Winston) and a chocolate lab (Bear).

What actor would play you in a movie?

Jim Carrey. I am goofy. I can be very odd sometimes.

Twitter or Facebook?

Twitter.

What is your favorite flavor of Gatorade?

Glacier Freeze (blue).

Girls Terrific 10

MACKENZIE AUNKST

Penn-Trafford

5-7, Jr., guard

Scrappy defender led Warriors in scoring (9.5 ppg) and FG percentage (47), and set school record for least amount of turnovers by a point guard — 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

MICHELLE BURNS

Hempfield

5-5, Sr., Guard

Helped lead Hempfield (14-10) to WPIAL playoffs for 16th straight season, and PIAA playoffs, in first season in Class 6A. Slowed by a foot injury, put up 15.0 points, 5.0 assists.

LAURA GRAYTOK

Latrobe

5-7, Jr., guard

Led Westmoreland County girls in scoring at 21.6 ppg and also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals. Division I prospect has 1,037 career points.

MEGAN KALLOCK

Greensburg Salem

5-6, So., guard

Scored 19.7 points per game for the Golden Lions (10-13), who made WPIAL 5A playoffs. Had three games of 30 or more points. Also 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.4 assists.

DANIELLE MCMASTER

Norwin

5-8, Sr., guard/forward

Lone returning starter from two-time WPIAL champs was senior leader who averaged 13 points, 4.0 steals, 2.0 assists for Knights (17-6).

OLIVIA MILLER

Ligonier Valley

5-9, Sr., guard/forward

Do-it-all senior forward averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and was one of best players in District 6. Also contributed 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Rams.

HALEY MOORE

Greensburg C.C.

5-8, Sr., guard

Emerged as scoring threat for Centurions (19-6), who reached WPIAL Class 2A semifinals and PIAA second round. Put up 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.4 assists a game.

OLIVIA PORTER

Southmoreland

5-8, Sr., guard

Had one of top all-around seasons in county: 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 2.2 assists a game. Finished with 1,353 career points, second on school's scoring list.

BRITTANY STAWOVY

Greensburg C.C.

5-7, Sr., guard

Led Centurions to 17th straight playoff trip and another deep run. Averaged 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 steals, 4.7 assists. Scored 1,121 career points.

