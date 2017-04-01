Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Penn Hills players to compete in Roundball Classic

Andrew John | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 12:21 a.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Chavar Williamson pulls down a rebound in front of Hempfield's Justin Sliwoski during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.

Updated 15 hours ago

Six seniors in the Penn Hills basketball programs will have one more basketball game to play and cap off their high school basketball careers — the Roundball Classic.

Four boys and two girls will participate in the all-star showcase April 28-29 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

The showcase will feature eight boys teams, which consist of squads from all six classifications and two teams filled with WPIAL standouts that span all classifications.

“It shows a lot about the kids, the program and where we came from the last couple of years. All four are all hard workers and good kids. They are all going to do well at the next level,” Penn Hills boys coach Dan DeRose said.

The Roundball Classic has showcased the Pittsburgh basketball talent since 2003 but has integrated the new six classifications that were put in place this season.

Sherron Schifino and Chavar Williamson will be part of the Class 6A team that will face Class 5A and Prep Schools at 8 p.m. April 29.

“It should be some good competition. I'm looking forward to playing against the top competition because it's going to bring the best out of all of us,” Williamson said.

Schifino, who is undecided about college but is looking to visit Clarion, led Penn Hills to a 19-4 overall record, including a 12-2 mark in Section 3-6A. The Indians finished in a three-way share of the section title but lost 59-58 to North Hills in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“The way it ended, I was pretty mad. But I had a good high school career mainly because the past two years we had coach DeRose and we had a lot of success,” Schifino said. “Those were the two best years that we had because we had the most success as a team with two section titles.”

Julian Bennett, who has committed to Penn State Behrend, and Jamil Tarver, who is committed to Carlow, were named to the East team and will face the West at 7 p.m. April 28.

“The Roundball Classic has been around for a while when it was Pennsylvania against everybody else. It's a real honor to be selected and it feels like my hard work is really paying off,” Bennett said.

The girls team will be represented by Desiree Oliver, a Temple commit, and Ionie Banner, who committed to the University of Chicago.

Oliver and Banner will be part of the Class 6A team that will face off against a team made up of Class 5A and 4A standouts at 4 p.m. April 29. Oliver averaged 19.4 points per game this season and Banner averaged 7.6.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.